Visitors flocked to Historic Environment Scotland properties

Posted on

Tourists have been flocking to Aberdeenshire’s historic sites as Historic Environment Scotland has announced record-breaking visitor figures for the 2017 summer season.

The summer season saw Tolquhon Castle – the picturesque ruined castle near Pitmedden – record its busiest ever season, already exceeding the visitor total for last financial year.

A total of 5434 people flocked to the site between April and September, an increase of 21 per cent on the same period last year.

Other sites in the region have also had an impressive showing. Duff House, the elegant A-listed Georgian mansion in Banff, recorded an 11 per cent increase in visitors. Visitor numbers to Corgarff Castle and Kildrummy Castle are also up on the same period last year.

The summer season has seen many visitor records broken across the country as a whole, with historic sites in the care of HES welcoming over 3.8m visitors in the period from April to September, an impressive overall 20 per cent increase in footfall on the same period last year, making it the busiest season on record.

August saw over 870,000 visitors flocking to Scotland’s iconic historic sites, making it the busiest individual month ever recorded.

The announcement comes as Scotland celebrates Heritage Awareness Day, the first-ever day dedicated to showcasing the country’s rich and diverse heritage and encouraging individuals, organisations and communities all over Scotland to share and celebrate heritage in all its different forms.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: ‘This year’s summer season has surpassed our previous visitor records, as we welcomed over 3.8m visitors to our historic sites across the country – an excellent 20 per cent increase on last season’s showing.

‘We’ve responded to the increasing interest in Scotland’s historic environment by extending opening at seasonal sites across the country throughout October, giving people further opportunity to explore the wealth of history that Scotland has to offer and to uncover the hidden historical gems on their doorstep during the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

‘From Edinburgh Castle to Skara Brae, historic sites across Scotland are continuing to draw record numbers of visitors, which is further demonstration of the value of Scotland’s historic places within the country’s wider tourism offering.’

Fiona Hyslop, Scottish cabinet secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said: ‘Congratulations to Historic Environment Scotland on another great seasonal performance. Scotland’s historic environment is acting more and more as a magnet for tourists, attracting millions of people from far and wide each year to our world class attractions.’