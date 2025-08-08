Win a TorraMór Limited Edition Burgundy Fleece Smock

Welcome to Scottish Field Magazine - Scotland's premier Lifestyle magazine since 1903

We at Scottish Field endeavour to ensure that all our reports are fair and accurate and comply with the Editors’ Code of Practice set by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). We realise, however, that mistakes happen from time to time. If you think we have made a significant mistake and you wish to discuss this with us, please let us know as soon as possible by any of the three methods: emailing editor@scottishfield.co.uk; telephoning the editor on 0131 551 1000; writing to the Editor at Scottish Field, 496 Ferry Road, Edinburgh, EH5 2DL. We will attempt to resolve your issue in a timeous, reasonable and amicable manner. However, if you are unsatisfied with our response, you can contact IPSO, which will investigate the matter. You can either telephone IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or email inquiries@ipso.co.uk. IPSO is an independent body which deals with complaints from the public about the editorial content of newspapers and magazines. We will abide by the decision of IPSO.