Something sweetly different to try for your palate this Easter

Four Scottish bars are offering an egg-ceptional tipple in the run-up to Easter.

Now’s the time to hop to Revolution bars in Scotland to celebrate the egg-citing return of the limited edition serve, available now until 1 April.

The bars, in 25 Belmont Street, Aberdeen; 67-69 Renfield Street, Glasgow; 30a Chambers Street, Edinburgh; and 11-19 Church Street, Inverness, are offering the Chocolate Egg Handcrafted Flavour.

It joins Revolution’s 30-strong range of Handcrafted Flavours. This sweet and gooey chocolate flavour is the perfect cheeky tipple; served ice-cold and straight-up.

A spokesman said: ‘Bank Holiday weekends are simply made for letting your hair down. Join Revolution for its Big Easter Weekend with extended happy hour on Good Friday and free cocktails and canapés throughout Easter Saturday.

‘Come Easter Sunday, it’s big party night so book an area or table for dinner or just drinks in advance.’