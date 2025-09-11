Cancer scientist makes the impossible possible with a new cure

Sponsored content

When Dr Laura Soucek first began studying the MYC gene, she knew it could play a crucial role in treating cancer. Over 50% of cancer cases involve a faulty MYC gene, so a therapy to target it has the potential to help millions of people worldwide.

Frustratingly, Dr Laura Soucek began running out of money to continue her pioneering research. Worldwide Cancer Research offered her funding just in time.

‘They believed in this project when nobody else did and supported us when we really needed it,’ says Dr Soucek. ‘Worldwide Cancer Research are the reason my project continued.’

Fast forward to today, and her innovative drug OMO-103 is helping real people with cancer in clinical trials. Amazingly, one patient who joined the trial with a short life expectancy was stabilised for more than two years.

Every year, gifts in Wills fund around a third of Worldwide Cancer Research’s vital projects. Breakthrough discoveries like Dr Soucek’s are only possible because of the special gifts left by incredible supporters.

Cancer survivor Irene has felt the life-changing impact of discovery research first-hand. At the age of 53, she received a shock breast cancer diagnosis. After urgent surgery and a course of radiotherapy, she started taking a drug called tamoxifen.

Irene stayed on this treatment for five years and has remained cancer-free ever since. 35 years on from her diagnosis, she’s now a great-grandmother and making the most of every moment with her family.

Without pioneering research, innovative treatments like the one that saved Irene’s life wouldn’t exist. That’s why Irene is passionate about supporting projects like Dr Soucek’s – to give families more precious time together.

Worldwide Cancer Research is the only UK-based charity solely focused on funding discovery research into any type of cancer, anywhere in the world. A gift in your Will could start a new cure that saves lives for years to come.

