Win spirits with the People’s Choice Drinks Awards

Drinks enthusiasts from around the world toasted some outstanding whiskies, gins and rums in the spirits categories of the People’s Choice Drinks Awards this year.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle handed out awards for wines and spirits in a virtual awards ceremony at Manchester’s Zymurgorium Distillery.

Mirroring the ‘drinking moments’ categories in the wine awards, the eight new spirits categories this year, included things like Treat Yourself, for special occasions and impressing the in-laws, Spice up Your Life, a special spiced rum category and The Classic G&T, the latter was won by ‘The World’s Best Gin’ No 3 Gin from Berry Brothers & Rudd – so called because of the sheer number of awards it has picked up.

See the full list of spirits winners HERE.

You can see the full list of wine winners online HERE.

Would you like to be a judge in the 2022 awards?

The People’s Choice Drinks Awards is the only competition to enlist the help of enthusiastic consumers in the judging process. They are selected by an online application process and assisted by members of the drinks trade.

For the first time, regional judging heats will be carried out around the UK, including a date in Scotland later this year.

You can register your interest by signing up to the newsletter HERE.

The round one consumer panel select the finalists in each category, which are then tasted by the professional panel, including fantastic drinks communicators such as Helena Nicklin, Aidy Smith and Colin Hampden-White of The Three Drinkers – an Amazon Prime series.

Janet Harrison, founder of the Peoples Choice Drinks Awards said: ‘We are very excited to be holding our first Scottish judging heat for the 2022 Awards, and we are looking for wine and spirits fans to put themselves forward for selection, later in 2021, when hopefully we can all get together! It is a fun session where people make new friends and learn a lot in the process.’

Competition time: Win a case of medal-winning wines and spirits!

<a href="https://wyvexmedia.wufoo.com/forms/q1v8hxhs0pb1y40/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

The People’s Choice Wine Awards was created in 2017 by Janet Harrison of Cracking Wine and Judy Kendrick, MD of ‘common sense’ wine marketing consultancy JK Marketing.

The People’s Choice Drinks Awards, now incorporating wines and spirits is the only UK-based national drinks awards dedicated to and judged by consumers with help and support from industry professionals. They are designed to accurately reflect how the average drinker in the UK chooses and enjoys wines and spirits.

The award categories reflect the buying decisions of the average consumer and cover all types of occasions.

Submission numbers to the competition have grown 100% year on year for wines and the spirits categories will be extended for the 2022 competition from the current eight – across gin, rum and whisky/whiskey.