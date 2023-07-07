Win Family tickets to Galloway Country Fair By meganamato - 7th July 2023FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedInEmail FREE PICTURE: Galloway Country Fair First Day, Drumlanrig Castle, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland, Sat 17/08/2019: Exhilarating start to Country Fair weekend: Entertainers showcased the very best of country life lined up today (Saturday 17th August 2019) to get Galloway Country Fair off to a flying start. This year’s headliner, quad bike stunt man Paul Hannam and fellow stunt rider Radford Chugg; horse whisperer Grant Bazin; Lee Hartis with his Galloway gun dogs; Blackstone Clydesdales’ Hanna Shankland; and Roger Smith of Borderlines lined up under starter’s orders at the stunning Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate. Josh (7) and Max (4) Hiddleston of Kirkconnel waved the flag on the start of the Fair, signalling the opening of the gates to thousands of visitors ready to enjoy the highlight of the rural events calendar. **FREE Picture - FIRST USE ONLY** - within 30 days of origination of photography; all other publications to be paid for - please contact photographer for details. <a href="https://wyvexmedia.wufoo.com/forms/qy86o5g0s911d5/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a> Share with FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedInEmail Tagged competition, competitions, country fair, Dumfries & Galloway, Galloway, galloway country fair