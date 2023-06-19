Win a two night stay at Luxury Boutique Duisdale House Hotel

Win a Two Night ‘Dark Skye Romance’ Package at Luxury Boutique Duisdale House Hotel on the Isle of Skye.

Did you know the Isle of Skye in Winter is one of the best places in Scotland to see the Northern Lights or the Milky Way?

Explore Skye and the chance to see these natural wonders with the new Dark Skye Romance package at Duisdale House Hotel, one of three stylish hotels making up Sonas Collection.

You could be in with a chance of winning this incredible package if you subscribe to Scottish Field at one of the shows – The Royal Highland Show on 22-25 June and the Scottish Game Fair 30 June – 2 July.

Prize includes two nights’ accommodation, arrival hot chocolate with whisky or baileys, welcome gift, two-course dinner on first night, private 30-minute hot tub session, full breakfast each morning and late check out until 1pm. Available dates from 3rd November 2023 – 28th March 2024.

For further details, visit www.skyehotel.co.uk/duisdale.