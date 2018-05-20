Scotch Whisky distillery is branching out into gin

A Scots firm has revealed plans to create a handmade gin in Forres.

The owners of The Benromach Distillery Company Ltd have unveiled plans for Red Door Gin, named after the distillery’s distinctive red doors, which will be available later this summer.

The move marks a new milestone in the company’s strategic plans for growth and is a major development for the distillery which has focused solely on the creation of its single malt whisky brand to date.

Ewen Mackintosh, Benromach’s managing director, explained: ‘Announcing our intention to distil gin is part of our long-term plan to grow our business beyond whisky into new spirit categories.

‘We have been closely monitoring the success of the gin market for several years and, with growth predicted to continue, we feel confident that we can bring a unique and exciting new product to spirits drinkers eager for a brand with heritage and authenticity.

‘As a company with international routes to markets already in place, we are looking forward to working with our existing trade customers to add Red Door Gin to the portfolio of Benromach whisky expressions they currently offer.

‘Distilling gin is a clear progression for our business and will allow our existing consumers to explore a different spirit category. We will also be engaging with new consumers who are looking for the reassurance that their gin has been lovingly handmade by our dedicated team of distillers.’

Work is now underway at the site to refurbish the former malt barn with the installation of a new gin still and visitor experience to tell the story of Red Door Gin and the personalities who craft it.

As one of the most popular visitor attractions in Forres, the distillery already attracts more than 13,000 visitors annually. It is planned for the new gin visitor experience to draw an additional 10,000 visitors a year.

Ewen continued: ‘By creating a gin distillery and visitor experience, we are investing significantly in the town. We’re proud of our role in the local community and the part we continue to play in attracting visitors to Forres. We hope this will bring a further boost to tourism in the local area.’

Red Door Gin will be handmade by distillers on site. The small-batch London gin will have a heart of the finest juniper, infused with locally influenced botanicals.

The Benromach Distillery Company Ltd is investing an initial six figure sum in the development of Red Door Gin and visitor experience which will be supported by an international marketing campaign later this year.