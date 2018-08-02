Two new Scottish craft beers hit the shelves

Two unique new craft beers are coming to the shelves of Scottish supermarkets.

Aldi has partnered with Fallen Brewing, and the Stirling-based brewer have exclusively createdWanganui (4.6% ABV), a fresh and vibrant Kiwi Pale Ale, and Gose Train (4% ABV), a German style Sour Wheat Beer, cost just £1.39 for a 330ml can.

Wanganui is brewed with kiwi fruit and Huell Melon and Taiheke hops to give aromas of ripe apple and kiwi fruit flavours, while Gose Train is brewed with Montueka coriander seeds and salt for a softer citrus and honey taste.

The beers join Aldi’s craft beer range, which currently includes Fallen Brewing’s Just the Ticket (4% ABV) and Grapevine (5.4% ABV).

Established in 2014, Fallen Brewing is situated in the old Kippen Railway Station with views towards The Trossachs and the South West Highlands. The range is made using only pure, soft Scottish mountain water and the best hops and malts from around the world.

Paul Fallen, managing director at Fallen Brewing, said: ‘We’re delighted about the new additions Wanganui and Gose Train, which we’ve developed and brewed exclusively for ALDI’s craft beer range. Wanganui, our Kiwi Pale Ale, has a deliciously unique fruity flavour, and Gose Train is a soft, malty sour beer.

‘At Fallen Brewing, we love to experiment. We’ve got a great feeling about not only introducing a brand new Kiwi Pale ale to the market, but developing Gose, a softer, less dry style of sour beer, catering to the thriving sour beer trend. Both beers are delicious and refreshing – the perfect BBQ season accompaniment!’

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland, said: ‘We’re incredibly proud to work with local breweries like Fallen Brewing. Craft beer has soared in popularity in recent years and we’re always looking for exciting new products to add to our range. With their unique flavours, Wanganui and Gose Train are two very special additions to Aldi’s craft beer selection.’

Fallen Brewing Wanganui and Gose Train are available now until September in ALDI stores across Scotland.