Two exclusive Scottish gin cocktails at The Ivy

The Ivy Collection’s first Scottish restaurant, The Ivy on the Square, is getting ready for the 10th World Gin Day.

Taking place on Saturday, 9 June, they are creating two exclusive gin cocktails, The Melville (priced at £7.25) and The Multrees (priced at £7.25) in collaboration with new Scottish gin distillery, Oro Gin.

The cocktails will be available for guests of the restaurant to enjoy from Wednesday, 6 to Saturday, 30 June.

Regulars of The Ivy on the Square will already be familiar with the brasserie’s excellent cocktail offering and the new limited-edition gin cocktails look set to get summer off to a great start.

The Melville pays homage to the fluted column of the Melville Monument, commemorating Henry Dundas, the first Viscount Melville in St Andrew Square, while The Multrees is a nod to the designer shopping destination, Multrees Walk – just a stone’s throw from the restaurant.

The summer gin cocktails have been designed by The Ivy on the Square’s bar manager, Jon Niemi and head distiller of Oro Gin, Ray Clynick. The Melville is a refreshing almost floral cocktail with a grown-up kick comprising; Oro Gin, RinQuinQuin peach aperitif, Lillet blanc aperitif, Soda Water, and Lavender syrup, whilst The Multrees is a unique, bold and silky drink comprising; Oro Gin, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Maraschino Liqueur, Orange Bitters.

Jon Niemi said: ‘A perfectly made gin cocktail signifies the start of summer and Oro Gin is one of the smoothest gins I have ever tasted.

‘To have the opportunity to design cocktails with the head distiller was one not to be missed. We have created two very different drinks which we hope will be a delicious alternative to the classic G&T.’

Ray Clynick added: ‘Oro is a brand-new gin and it is an honour and a privilege to have been asked to collaborate with The Ivy on the Square. We look forward to debuting our gin at the restaurant and look forward to the reaction from guests.’