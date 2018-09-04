TV chef Jean-Christophe Novelli coming to Perth

Culinary delights will come to the fore at this year’s Taste of Perthshire Food Festival.

Top chefs from Perthshire and further afield will be coming to Perth City Centre next week, to highlight the best of local and international food and drink, at the Taste of Perthshire Food Festival, running from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 September.

Bursting with fantastic flavours, there will be something for every palate at the Festival – follow the food trail around the many fantastic, award-winning businesses in the city centre and discover the diverse range of producers, chefs, restaurants, cafés and more that have led to Perth being named as Scotland’s Food Town 2018.

A key element of the weekend will be from award winning businesses in the Demonstration Kitchen – presenting a range of cuisines and styles, from Tabla’s Praveen Kumar and Willie Deans of Deans at Let’s Eat, to David Barnett from Fonab Castle and Graeme Maxwell, Bridge of Earn-based director of Maxwell Desserts, with multi-Michelin Star winning celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli at the stove on Saturday, 15 September.

All the demonstrations are free to attend (other than Jean-Christophe Novelli, for which a £5 per ticket charge applies) and while tickets will be available on the day, advance booking is advised and can be done via the Perth City Centre website.