Reinventing the square sausage wheel

Scotland loves sausage for breakfast, and a supermarket’s new Aberdeen Angus steak lorne is sure to be an instant hit.

Wherever you live and whatever you call it; lorne, square or slice sausage, our love for this tasty favourite is nothing new.

ALDI’s specially selected sausage, made from 100% PGI certified Scotch Beef, is the result of a partnership with multiple award-winning Ayrshire-based We hae meat.

And now ALDI is the first and only supermarket in Scotland to stock a premium, Aberdeen Angus Steak Lorne sausage.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, ALDI Scotland said: ‘This is the first Scotch Beef PGI Aberdeen Angus Steak Lorne Sausage to retail in Scotland, and it has already proved a hit in stores.

‘Working closely with We hae meat we’ve developed a product that is not only delicious, but uses the best quality PGI certified Scotch Beef, meaning consumers can be confident they are buying produce of the highest quality every time.’

Carlyn Paton, director at We hae meat, added: ‘Our farming expertise means we know how livestock should be fed and cared for to produce the best meat.

‘Our Aberdeen Angus Steak Lorne, developed specially for ALDI, uses only the highest quality Aberdeen Angus Scotch Beef. Consumers can enjoy a delicious product while being confident that the meat used can be traced right back to farm.’

Aberdeen Angus is renowned for its tenderness, flavour and juiciness and the Scotch Beef used to create this breakfast favourite is all PGI certified, which means the meat is sourced from prime quality cattle born and reared on selected Scottish farms that adopt best practice regarding animal welfare and natural production methods.

Alan Clarke, chief executive of Quality Meat Scotland, said: ‘Renowned for its tenderness, flavour and exceptional quality, Scotch Beef PGI is loved by consumers across the world. I’m delighted that ALDI and We hae meat have re-imagined a national favourite; the premium quality of PGI certified Scotch Beef makes this particular Lorne sausage rather special.’

There’s no doubt that Scotland is a nation of Lorne sausage lovers. ALDI estimates to have sold 5,896,004 pieces of fresh Lorne sausage in 2017, equivalent to selling 11 pieces of Lorne sausage every minute.

Or looking at this another way, if these were laid out side-by-side would stretch the entire length of the country from John O’Groats to Gretna Green!