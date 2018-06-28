Supermarket’s festival of beer is underway

A host of Scottish breweries are celebrating a summer sales boost expected to be worth over £110,000.

Aldi is holding its Scottish Beer Festival, which returns to stores across the country today (Thursday 28 June).

The in-store festival – which has championed Scottish breweries since its inception in 2012 – shines a spotlight on the Scottish brewing industry, with Aldi shoppers able to choose from a range of special edition, exclusive-to-Aldi and award-winning beers.

The summer festival will feature 35 beers and ales from the small batch, up-and-coming and established brewers contributing to Scotland’s worldwide reputation for incredible craft beer.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland, said: ‘Over the past six years, the ALDI Scottish Beer Festival has become synonymous with bringing exciting new styles, flavours and breweries to fans across the country.

‘The 15th festival is no different. We’re proud to stock a record number of exclusive-to-Aldi bottles as well as welcoming eight new Scottish breweries that are making their festival debut.

‘Since the first Scottish Beer Festival launched in 2012, the festivals have generated in excess of £2 million worth of sales for the breweries involved, helping to support and grow Scotland’s craft beer industry and placing Scottish beers firmly on the radar of countless consumers.’

Eleven of the beers featuring in the festival are exclusive to Aldi

· Complicated Maisie Pale Ale (£1.49/330ml) from Ayr Brewing

· Summer Cloud (£1.29/330ml) from Born in the Borders Brewery in Edinburgh

· Golden X (£1.69/500ml) from Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk

· Hurricane (£1.49/330ml) from Windswept Brewery in Lossiemouth

· Hippy Chick (£1.69/330ml) from Hybrid Brewing in Grangemouth

· Redact (£1.49/330ml) from Williams Brothers Brewery in Alloa

· On The Road (£1.69/330ml) from Beer Story in Aberdeen

· First Day (£1.69/330ml) from Fyne Ales in Cairndow

· Eyeball Black (£1.49/330ml) from Eyeball Brewing in Cockenzie

· Onyx (£1.69/330ml) from Lawman Brewing Company in Glasgow

· Whiteout (£1.49/330ml) from Cromarty Brewing Co in the Highlands.

Eight Scottish breweries are also making their Aldi Scottish Beer Festival debut, including:

· Merchant City Brewing in Glasgow – Vienna Lager (£1.69/330ml)

· Bute Brewing in Rothesay – RED (£1.69/500ml)

· Ferry Brewery in South Queensferry

· Black Isle Brewery in Munlochy – Blonde (£1.49/330ml)

· Broughton Ales in Biggar – Old Jock (£1.79/500ml)

· 71 Brewing in Dundee – Dundonian Pilsner (£1.49/330ml)

As the headline sponsor of the Scottish Beer Awards, Aldi is proud to bring five 2017 award-winners to shelves as well as nine 2018 finalists.

Kirsten Speirs, founder of The Scottish Beer Awards, said: ‘The summer beer season is now upon us and Scottish brewing is leading the way with a fantastic range of delicious beers on offer. The Aldi Scottish Beer Festival gives the curious beer drinker a great opportunity to try something new from a diverse range of high quality beers, all made in Scotland.’

To celebrate the Scottish Beer Festival, Aldi has teamed up with Innis & Gunn to give away a £50 voucher to spend at Beer Kitchen Edinburgh, where great beer is paired with delicious food.

Details of how to enter are available in the drinks aisle of every Aldi store in Scotland.