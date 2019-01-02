North east gin festival returns next month

A gin festival is to be held in the north east of Scotland in February.

After this success of this year’s GIN:NE event, it will be returning to Inverurie, in Aberdeenshire, on Saturday 2 February and Sunday 3 February 2019.

It will take place in Inverurie Town Hall.

A spokesman said: ‘There will be the same emphasis on bringing you established and new gins from around the North East and the rest of Scotland.

‘Giving you the chance to meet the makers and stock up on your favourites, our MasterClasses will also be returning as will the GIN:NE café and bars.

‘Following on from last year’s success, we will strive to make GIN:NE even better.

‘We have listened to our past exhibitors and to a cross section of our visitors and will be introducing quite a few improvements to make your visit more enjoyable.

‘We will, as always, keep you updated on who will be attending and what you will discover at GIN:NE 2019.’

There will be three sessions over the festival, with the first on 2 February from noon-4pm, a second on February from 6-10pm, and a third and final one on 3 February, from noon-4pm.

