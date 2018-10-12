Six of the best spa hotels in Scotland

Holidays in Scotland can mean a myriad of different things – walking in the Highlands, dining at Michelin star inns, historic tours of ancient cities, country pursuits, or relaxing in some of the country’s most elegant spas.

From country house hotels with the most exceptional pools and hydrotherapy offerings, to a cutting edge city oasis offering the most efficacious of treatments, here the Good Hotel Guide shares some of the best spa hotels in Scotland…

Glenapp Castle, Ballantree

A highly prized hotel experience with exceptional style, character, history and location, Glenapp Castle is a five star destination in Ayshire, where guests are greeted by rolling countryside and an escape fit for a fairytale. Amongst the vast array of activities and experiences on offer, from rugged beaches to on-site tennis courts, croquet, archery and mountain biking, the hotel is also home to the Pebbles Spa. Situated right on the shoreline, guests are provided with transfers by the hotel, and facilities include an infinity swimming pool, spa, heat experiences, gym, spa treatments rooms, and a bistro. Therapists use the highly acclaimed Decleor product line in an array of face and body treatments in this little haven just for adults.

Trigony House, Thornhill

This warm and welcoming country house hotel in Dumfries and Galloway is dog friendly and family friendly, offering peace and quiet for all who visit. A new addition to the popular hotel is the organic micro Garden Spa, which makes the most of the idyllic location and spectacular views with an outdoor Swedish wood fired hot tub and Finnish sauna cabin. Small but perfectly formed, facilities are limited but perfect for unwinding after a long country walk complete with a relaxation area, ample drinks and herbal teas available, and a secluded treatment room where they offer holistic treatments from the organic product lines, ishga and Pinks Boutique.

Douneside House, Tarland

This exceptional, luxury hotel does everything with the utmost style, precision and flair, whether you’re staying in the main house or in one of the lodges throughout the grounds. So it is natural that amongst the facilities available is a beautiful health club. Although not technically a spa due to its lack of treatments, the health club is very much a luxury experience complete with contemporary, state of the art facilities. Amongst them are a 12.5 metre swimming pool, sauna and steam room, a gym, a games room and an all weather tennis court. Fitness classes including yoga and Pilates are also available.

Blythswood Square Hotel, Glasgow

A townhouse style hotel on the edge of a private garden square in Glasgow, Blythswood Square has an illustrious history as the former headquarters for The Royal Scottish Automobile Club. Today it remains just as exclusive and has often welcomed celebrity clientele – little surprise perhaps when, following a £650K investment, its idyllic (and convenient) location is coupled with plush furnishings, exceptional style and an ultra modern spa and gym, where guests revel in the joys of the hydrotherapy pool, sauna, a crystal steam room, a gym, thermal areas, relaxation lounge and treatments using the product line made from Hebridean seaweed, ishga.

Auchrannie House Hotel, Brodick

A beautiful manor house that has incorporated modern additions seamlessly, Auchrannie House Hotel welcomes families, couples, groups and solo travellers with accommodation that ranges from the rooms and suites in the main building to contemporary lodges within the hotel grounds. While select rooms for spa guests have access to the executive lounge and hot tub, the spa offers a range of spa and leisure facilities as well. Leisure incorporates both indoor and outdoor options with two swimming pools, a sauna, steam room and a games hall as well as outdoor adventures such as bike riding and gorge walking. Meanwhile, the ASPA is a tranquil retreat offering face and body treatments using ESPA and ishga products in a contemporary adult-only space.

The Balmoral, Edinburgh

At one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious addresses, at No. 1 Princes Street, you will find The Balmoral. A hotel defined by its pursuit of excellence, it offers a Michelin star restaurant, a warm welcome, superb design, and an award-winning spa, all with views of Edinburgh Castle. The Rocco Forte destination combines wellbeing and luxury, all with a hint of Sicily – such the organic product line inspired by ingredients from the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, facilities include a gym, personal training, a selection of classes and an elegant indoor lap pool.