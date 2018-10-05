A night of Seven Deadly Sins coming to Glasgow

A Halloween night with the theme of the Seven Deadly Sins is coming to a Glasgow restaurant.

Hutchesons City Grill, located in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City, is gearing up to host its darkly renowned Meet the Widow party in association with Veuve Clicquot on Sunday 28 October.

This year’s theme which draws inspiration from Vogue’s 25th anniversary film featuring style icons Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Following in these fashionistas’ foot-steps, whether they are channeling lust or envy, guests will be asked to show off their sins in style as they walk the black carpet.

As Veuve Clicquot’s flagship venue in Scotland, Hutchesons grand interior will be transformed into a haunted mansion. Upon entering, dinner guests will be able to indulge in a decadent three-course menu while deathly staff serve up the finest champagne and canapés to those who dare.

Meanwhile, the evening’s entertainment will keep attendees on the edge of their seats with high-class acts making appearances throughout.

Louise Rusk, co-owner of Hutchesons’ owners RUSK & RUSK, said: ‘We can’t wait to host our third Meet the Widow event at Hutchesons, a party parked with dark glamour. This year is set to be the most dramatic yet, with one-of-a-kind entertainment and prizes peppered throughout our three-course champagne dinner.

‘We look forward to welcoming our black-tie guests into Hutchesons’ iconic building once again for this truly opulent event.’

Located on Ingram Street in Glasgow, Hutchesons is spread over three floors, and provides a hauntingly elegant setting in which to sip champagne and dine on the best of Scottish produce.

The party will open its doors at 6.30pm on Sunday 28 October, tickets start at £140 for two people and include a three-course dinner and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

Spaces are extremely limited and expected to sell fast, to purchase tickets click HERE.