Scottish Opera pop-ups to entertain Glasgow this summer

Scottish Opera will host two 30-minute long pop-up shows for all ages this summer.

A little Bit of HMS Pinafore and Be a Sport, Spike! will be staged at various venues in Glasgow from 2 August.

Scottish Opera’s director of outreach and education, Jane Davidson said: ‘In 2018, Scottish Opera continues to bring its unique brand of miniature opera to audiences across Scotland.

‘There’s something for everyone in the shows on offer which are, as ever, a mixture of comedy and drama; from pinafores to pistols at dawn and a brand new piece commissioned for Festival 2018 for children aged four to seven years and their families – Be A Sport Spike!’

Part of Festival 2018, the cultural programme surrounding Glasgow’s first European Championships, the pop-up operas will take place at Go Live! At the Green and in schools, parks and community centres.

Scottish Opera’s fully accessible travelling opera house – a specially adapted trailer designed to look like a miniature Theatre Royal Glasgow – will also be journeying to other areas hosting sport across Scotland, including Balloch, Perth, Kilsyth, Stirling, Edinburgh and Kirkintilloch.

The shows, which are brought to life by a storyteller, singers, instrumentalists and a series of colourful illustrations, have been on tour since the end of May visiting the Inner and Outer Hebrides, Perth’s Solas Festival and Haddington Show.

Commissioned for Festival 2018 with music by Karen MacIver and words by Ross Stenhouse, Be A Sport, Spike! is for children aged four to seven.

Mike ‘The Spike’ McTavish is the greatest sportsman the world has ever seen. There’s no-one who can run faster, jump higher or swim further than mega-fit Spike.

But there is one thing that Spike can’t do – sing! Audiences will join Spike and his friends as he starts to exercise those vocal cords, and finds out that a little perseverance can go a long way.

One of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular comic operas, HMS Pinafore, has been whittled down by Scottish Opera’s Head of Music Derek Clark to create A Little Bit of HMS Pinafore.

Aboard the ship HMS Pinafore, Josephine, the captain’s daughter, is in love with one of the crew and her father doesn’t approve.

Overturning social order and parental wishes, the couple plans to elope, but a surprise confession soon leaves everything in doubt.

The performances are part of Festival 2018, the cultural programme surrounding the city’s hosting of the first ever European Championships.

Glasgow 2018 Championships director, Colin Hartley, said: ‘Festival 2018 are delighted to be working with Scottish Opera as part of this summer’s cultural programme.

‘As a UNESCO City of Music, it’s fantastic that the show will be staged at various venues across Glasgow, including Go Live! at the Green – a brilliant family day out offering sport, fitness, art and entertainment, all taking place on Glasgow Green during the Championships.

‘It’s also brilliant to see Scottish Opera’s travelling opera house head to partner areas who will also be hosting sport during the inaugural European Championships.’