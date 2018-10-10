Scotland’s self-catering industry conference

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers is holdings its annual conference and exhibition later this month.

The ASSC event is the only major event aimed directly at the people and businesses providing short-term let and holiday rental accommodation in Scotland.

The 2018 conference will be a UK-wide event, attracting fellow self-caterers/short-term rental operators, suppliers and industry representatives from all over the United Kingdom.

The conference will be held on Tuesday, 30 October, at the Hilton Glasgow.

They will be focusing on the Business of Self-Catering, gleaning essential insights into future developments in the sector; drawing on the expertise and knowledge of UK-wide experts; understanding the challenges being faced in different parts of the country and offering the opportunity to take away valuable and essential practical knowledge from break-out sessions.

It is expected that over 300 business owners, property managers, service providers and industry decision makers will attend.

The conference will once again be hosted by Willie Cameron, director of Visit Loch Ness, director of Highlands & Islands Tourism Awards and founding director of the Cobbs Group.

Also attending will be Xavier Font, Professor of Sustainability Marketing, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, University of Surrey; Geoff Ramm, motivational and inspirational speaker and Creator of Celebrity Service and OMG Marketing; Stephen Whitelaw, digital marketing consultant, social media evangelist and technology public speaker; and Mark Beaumont, athlete, broadcaster and ambassador will be presenting in the afternoon.

It will offer the opportunity to network with other accommodation providers, industry leaders and providers of sector-specific products and services. It will inspire, motivate and educate.

The conference is also a great networking opportunity for everyone and a chance to experience Scottish hospitality whilst coming together as a nation to support the self-catering sector.

