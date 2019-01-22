Saying it with flowers – and a Botanical Bouquet

Edinburgh Gin is launching a gin-first, Botanical Bouquets, in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Scottish distiller has played Cupid, coupling up two of Valentine’s most sought after gifts – flowers and gin.

Using the same botanicals as the blushing pink recipe of Edinburgh Gin Valentine’s, each striking bouquet contains an arrangement of charming chamomile daisies, hot pink rose petals and aromatic lavender.

The result is a multisensory match that’s quite literally love at first sight, scent and sip.

Beautifully packaged, this limited edition gift pack houses a 70cl bottle of Edinburgh Gin Valentine’s paired with its matching bouquet.

Designed and hand-tied in partnership with MUD Urban Flowers, these bouquets are a joy to behold; particularly while sipping on a Valentine’s gin and tonic.

Edinburgh Gin head distiller David Wilkinson said: ‘At Edinburgh Gin we’re also exploring new and exciting ways to enhance the gin-drinking experience.

‘There’s a definite synergy between floristry and distilling, with a love of botanicals at their core. Collaborating with MUD, we’ve been able to create a limited edition release Botanical Bouquets that offer a multisensory Valentine’s gift.

‘On sale from Monday 4 February for UK delivery, we’re anticipating huge demand among gin lovers alongside standalone sales of our 70cl Valentine’s gin.’