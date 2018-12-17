Rum distillery set to open its doors to the public

Rum is flowing again from a commercial still in Glasgow for the first time in 300 years.

Wester Spirit Co. opened their innovative new distillery last month, and visitors will be welcome to see the process for themselves from next next month.

The cutting-edge technology used creates a truly unique, premium spirit which is inspired by traditional methods and elevated through adventurous and modern techniques. The brand’s Genio still is consistently reproducing the unrivalled recipe of rich, round, earthy tones mixed with high citrus notes and smooth vanilla spiced rum.

The distillery will lead tours from January 2019, including an insight in to the history of rum-making, Wester’s production process and a cocktail masterclass.

Tours are on sale now, priced £15, available HERE.

The distillery also moonlights as a vibrant venue, having previously hosted global movement Sofar Sound’s secret gig and will continue to be the scene for intimate parties, pop-up restaurants and activities alike. The distillery resides amongst the eclectic mix of bars and eateries in the hive of Partick.

The launch of the distillery has enabled Wester Spirit Co. to meet the growing demand for their spiced rum by increasing the previous production limit of 250 bottles per month to 6000.

Zander Macgregor, Wester Spirit Co. co-founder, said: ‘After working tirelessly to turn the original, blank-canvas industrial unit into a fully functioning, innovative rum distillery in the heart of Glasgow’s West End, this gives us the opportunity to spread the news of, and our passion for, Scottish rum on a bigger scale.

‘We have experienced such tremendous growth since inception in 2017, we’re excited to begin collaborating and experimenting with other brands to grow our product range and develop our ampersand concept in the months that follow.

‘The Limited Edition Batch 001 bottles are unique and numbered, sealed with a wax top, to mark the first time rum is flowing in Glasgow in over 300 years.’