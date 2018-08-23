Limited editions for National Burger Day in Glasgow

By Kenny Smith - 23rd August 2018
The Butchershop is offering the Signature Burger

Three of Glasgow’s top restaurants have come together to bring high-rollers the ultimate feast for National Burger Day tomorrow.

The Butchershop, The Spanish Butcher and Hutchesons City Grill, part of the RUSK & RUSK hospitality and lifestyle group, has launched a limited-edition selection, available from today until Sunday, 26 August.

The feature luxurious burgers crafted using 35 day dry-aged rump meat, with super premium additions such as lobster, black truffle and foie gras priced from £20 to £40.

Here’s a run-down of the epic burgers being served up across Glasgow, while stocks last:

The Butchershop, 1055 Sauchiehall Street.

1. Signature Burger (£20): seared fillet steak burger, confit p ork cheek, foie gras, gruyere, iceberg lettuce, tomato, crispy cured ham, truffle aioli, brioche bun.

2. The Surf & Turf (£40): 35 day dry-aged rump patties, iceberg lettuce, saffron Marie Rose, half lobster tempura, skinny fries.

 

The Spanish Butcher presents the Galician Fillet Burger

The Spanish Butcher, 80 Miller Street.

1. Galician Fillet Burger (£20): drizzled with truffle cheese sauce, this smashed blonde patty is dry-aged for up to 35 days. Topped with all the good stuff, including iceberg lettuce, tomato, bone marrow, confit onion and crispy bacon.

2. Secreto Iberico Pop Tart (£40): Iberican pork patty, foie gras and black truffle sesame seed & gold leaf. Paprika skinny fries.

Hutchesons are producing Beignet Sliders

Hutchesons, 158 Ingram Street.

1. Lobster, Caviar and Oyster Beignet Sliders (£20).

2. Rossini Burger (£40): beef fillet patty, black truffle, pan seared foie gras, foie gras and Cognac sauce, skinny fries.

RUSK & RUSK is one of Scotland’s leading independent hospitality groups and was co-founded by James and Louise Rusk. Headquartered in Glasgow, the business boasts three globally recognised dining establishments across the city – The Butchershop Bar & Grill, Hutchesons City Grill and The Spanish Butcher – each having their own distinctive characteristics and unique identity.

