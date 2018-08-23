Limited editions for National Burger Day in Glasgow

Three of Glasgow’s top restaurants have come together to bring high-rollers the ultimate feast for National Burger Day tomorrow.

The Butchershop, The Spanish Butcher and Hutchesons City Grill, part of the RUSK & RUSK hospitality and lifestyle group, has launched a limited-edition selection, available from today until Sunday, 26 August.

The feature luxurious burgers crafted using 35 day dry-aged rump meat, with super premium additions such as lobster, black truffle and foie gras priced from £20 to £40.

Here’s a run-down of the epic burgers being served up across Glasgow, while stocks last:

The Butchershop, 1055 Sauchiehall Street.

1. Signature Burger (£20): seared fillet steak burger, confit p ork cheek, foie gras, gruyere, iceberg lettuce, tomato, crispy cured ham, truffle aioli, brioche bun.

2. The Surf & Turf (£40): 35 day dry-aged rump patties, iceberg lettuce, saffron Marie Rose, half lobster tempura, skinny fries.

The Spanish Butcher, 80 Miller Street.

1. Galician Fillet Burger (£20): drizzled with truffle cheese sauce, this smashed blonde patty is dry-aged for up to 35 days. Topped with all the good stuff, including iceberg lettuce, tomato, bone marrow, confit onion and crispy bacon.

2. Secreto Iberico Pop Tart (£40): Iberican pork patty, foie gras and black truffle sesame seed & gold leaf. Paprika skinny fries.

Hutchesons, 158 Ingram Street.

1. Lobster, Caviar and Oyster Beignet Sliders (£20).

2. Rossini Burger (£40): beef fillet patty, black truffle, pan seared foie gras, foie gras and Cognac sauce, skinny fries.

