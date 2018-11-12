A refreshing cocktail for the end of a hard day

The end of another long working day is approaching, and there’s nothing better than relaxing in the evening with a pleasant drink.

This week, we have three cocktails to bring to you, made with Aqua Vitae, the new spirit from Lindores Abbey in Fife, where the journey of single malt whisky first began in 1494.

The spirit is abundantly rich in both flavour and history, making the perfect gift with a difference for any spirits or whisky lover – an authentic taste of the origins of single malt whisky.

The earliest written reference to Scotch whisky (or Aqua Vitae as it was known then) appeared in the Exchequer Roll in 1494 and names Lindores Abbey monk, Brother John Cor, who was commissioned by King James IV to turn ‘eight bolls of malt’ into Aqua Vitae. Aqua Vitae was drunk by Kings and commoners alike.

Our first cocktail recipe is 8 Bols of Malt, named after the famous reference to Lindores Abbey in the 1494 Exchequer Roll.

All it requires is 50ml Aqua Vitae, served in a rocks glass over ice, with a twist of orange.

Lindores Abbey offers Membership of Lindores Abbey Distillery. Prices start at £60 and include a bottle of Aqua Vitae, their first bottling.

Distillery tours with an added Apothecary Experience are available, priced £75.

The distillery also offers a limited number of single malt casks for private ownership, prices on request.

Aqua Vitae, priced £40 (70cl), is available from www.lindoresabbeydistillery.com and specialist drinks retailers UK wide.