Now it’s so easy to cook your perfect steak

A new guide to help cook the perfect Scotch Beef PGI steak has been released.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has launched a new guide to help consumers across the UK to select and cook their meat, just the way they like it.

Steaks – Your Perfect Guide features useful information on the different cuts available and the best way to cook and complement steaks with recipes for sauces, butters, rubs and marinades as well as sensational sides.

From sirloin to ribeye and feather blade to fillet, the guide explains the unique qualities of each cut and advises on the best way to cook them ensuring a perfect steak every time.

Graeme Sharp, Scotch Butchers Club manager, QMS, said: ‘Whether you’re a cooking connoisseur or a complete beginner, the Steaks – Your Perfect Guide booklet offers a range of delicious recipes with plenty of handy hints and tips to ensure your steaks are always cooked to perfection.

‘The handy guide is free from Scotch Butchers Club shops who also have expert staff on hand to share advice on choosing cuts and serving suggestions.’

The guide helps promote the Scotch Butchers Club, which is run by Quality Meat Scotland and has around 300 member butchers nationwide.

The butchers are committed to sourcing and clearly identifying top quality Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork from approved suppliers.

Consumers should look for the Scotch Butchers Club logo in butcher shops as it ensures they can buy with confidence, knowing that the butcher has sourced their Scotch Beef PGI from selected, quality assured, high welfare farms.

The steak guides are available free from local Scotch Butchers Club members.

For more information on Scotch Beef PGI, or to find your local Scotch Butcher Club Member, visit www.scotchkitchen.com.

QMS is the public body responsible for promoting the PGI labelled Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb brands in the UK and abroad and also promoting Scottish pork products under the Specially Selected Pork logo.