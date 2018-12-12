Scots food, drink and hospitality event returns

ScotHot, Scotland’s leading trade event for the food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries, has announced a return to Glasgow in collaboration with Scottish Tourism Month.

Taking place on 13 and 14 March 2019 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, ScotHot is the Scottish hospitality and catering sector’s largest and most comprehensive trade event. Registrations for ScotHot 2019 are now live.

ScotHot features a packed programme of exhibitions from more than 200 suppliers, educational seminars and demonstrations from leading chefs. Now in its 46th year, ScotHot brings thousands of key industry figures together to share ideas and continue growing Scotland’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination.

New to ScotHot for 2019 is The Covered Market, developed in partnership with Scotland Food & Drink. The Covered Market was designed following feedback from previous year’s visitors, who placed raw ingredients and meeting the producers behind their creation as one of the key reasons for their attendance.

For ScotHot 2019, this cost-effective area will feature high quality products across six specialist categories, including bakery, butchery and dairy.

Building on the success of their debut at 2017’s event, returning features for ScotHot 2019 include The Staff Canteen Live, which showcases the culinary skills of some of the UK’s leading chefs, and Liquid Academy Live, where a calendar of inspiring speakers will discuss innovation and development across Scotland’s drinks industry.

The Spotlight Stage, in partnership with Scottish Tourism Alliance, will feature expert speakers from some of Scotland’s leading hospitality and tourism businesses, who will share their experiences and insights on some of the hot topics of the moment including staff retention, mental health, social media and waste management.

The event’s pinnacle, the Scottish Culinary Championships, has also announced a return for its 33rd year. The Scottish Culinary Championships highlight the skills of Scotland’s next generation of top chefs, with awards presented for Scottish Chef of the Year’ and Scottish Junior Chef of the Year.

Ross Carter, event director at Fresh Montgomery, said:’The industry’s appetite for ScotHot continues to grow year on year, and we’re delighted to announce the event’s return in 2019. ScotHot is the largest event of its kind for hospitality and catering professionals, and the biggest platform in the country for chefs to showcase their skills. We’re looking forward to welcoming our exhibitors and delegates for an action-packed two days of activity in Glasgow.’

ScotHot runs every two years and now takes place as part of the Scottish Tourism Month’s Signature Events programme. Other events include the Scottish Tourism Industry Conference, the Scottish Tourism Week Dinner with a Difference and the Oscars of the Scottish tourism industry, the Scottish Thistle Awards.

For the latest show news, exhibitor information, and to register for the event, visit www.scothot.co.uk.

For more information about Scottish Tourism Month, visit www.scottishtourismalliance.co.uk.