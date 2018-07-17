Just one week to go until Edinburgh Food Festival

Food lovers across Edinburgh and the Lothians have only one week to wait until this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival kicks off in Assembly George Square Gardens.

Starting from Wednesday, 25 July, over 20 top local food and drink producers will be on the menu during the free five-day event, including

Edinburgh’s Thinking Chocolate, Alandas Scottish Seafood from East Lothian and Berwickshire’s Jarvis Pickle pies.

Quenching thirsts throughout the five days are a selection popular drinks brands, including Fyne Ales from Argyll and Portobello’s Bellfield Brewery.

Edinburgh’s Miód Raw Honey Co will also be unveiling a special glass beehive to offer people the chance to learn more about bees and honey.

Festivalgoers will also be entertained will be a series of talks and demos taking place in the gardens’ beautiful Piccolo Tent. Taking to the stage to talk all things food and drink is a range of key industry figures; including Author and Whisky Consultant, Blair Bowman.

Canadian-British artist and filmmaker, Zev Robinson, will be screening two of his specially selected short films on Saturday, 28 July. The Black Isle will offer a glimpse into local food production in the Scottish Highlands, and Fish in the Sea will help people learn more about sustainable fishing on the west coast of Scotland.

The Printing Press Bar & Kitchen will be presenting Cocktails and Conversation – The Art of Mixology, on Friday, 27 July, when they’ll discuss the ever-growing cocktail scene in Edinburgh and demonstrate the fine art of mixology.

On Sunday 29 July, it’s time to unlearn everything you thought you knew about whisky with The Glenfiddich Experimental Series. Join Mark Thomson, Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador to Scotland, with Campbells & Co Smoked Salmon, to take a journey through the World’s most awarded Single Malt, and beyond.

Festival organisers have also teamed up with Edinburgh-based Poco Prosecco to stage the Capital’s first Prosecco Pong Contest, with a fresh take on the traditional ping pong ball drinking game played across the world.

Fans of the popular fizz are being challenged to go head to head as part of the fun, summer party game in Assembly George Square Gardens on Wednesday, 25 July. For people looking for a softer option, the VW cocktail and mocktail bar, Beetle Juice, will be also be running a fruit juice pong contest, including a chance to win a range of refreshing mocktails.

Sharon Burgess, managing director of Assembly Festival and Edinburgh Food Festival, said: ‘We’re really excited to be showcasing the biggest and best line-up of Scottish food and drink stallholders yet, including Edinburgh’s Ting Thai Caravan, which is new for 2018. It’s free for all, so bring your friends and family and kick off Edinburgh’s brilliant festival season in good taste.’

Edinburgh Food Festival has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2014, hosting top industry figures such as Carina Contini, Shirley Spear, Tom Lewis, Guy Grieve and Neil Forbes. The event welcomed over 25,000 visitors in 2017.

With quality Scottish food at the heart of it, the festival is a fantastic introduction for visitors to see just a soupçon of what Scotland’s larder has to offer.

Entry to the festival and the talks is free and non-ticketed. For talk times and further information visit HERE.