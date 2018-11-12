International wines and Chilean flavours combine

A night of good food and fine wine is coming to Edinburgh next week.

83 Hanover Street has teamed up with natural wine experts L’Art Du Vin to host a special one-off dinner on Wednesday, 21 November.

L’Art Du Vin has been bringing exciting wines to its customers since 2007, developing a reputation as one of the top wine dealers of organic and biodynamic wines in the country whilst 83 Hanover Street has been wowing the critics and city diners with its unique Chilean inspired cuisine.

Guests will get the chance to try five natural wines each carefully paired with a selection of small and large plates which will be packed full of Chilean flavour and great Scottish ingredients.

The menu is:

Pet Nat, Pure & Naked, Germany – Ceviche, Leche de Tigre.

Il Terraio, Paterna Societa Agricola, Tuscany, Italy – Whitebait, Tarragon, Aioli; Fried Calamari, Merkén Aioli; Padrón, Grated Padano.

Catarratto, Baglia Bianco, Sicily, Italy – Sopaipillas, Pebre; Braised Lamb Croquettes, Lima Bean; Pork Belly Chicharrones, Roquito Pepper Jam.

La Amistad, Bernabe Navarro, Alicante, Spain – Beef Short Rib, Purple Causa, Ensalada Chilena; Charred Octopus, White Bean Escabeche; Grilled Swordfish & Chorizo Skewers, Mojo Rojo, New Potatoes.

Moscatel ‘El Carro’, Bernabe Navarro, Alicante, Spain – Tres Leches Donuts’; Pineapple – Sorbet, Fritter, Charred.

The evening starts at 7pm and tickets cost £45 per person, which includes a welcome drink on arrival and all food and wine during the evening.

Places are limited. To book call 0131 225 4862.