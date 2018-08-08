Independent brewer is official beer supplier

Independent brewery Scottish WEST has won the contract to supply beer to the two official bars at the inaugural European Championships Glasgow 2018.

Glasgow and Berlin are jointly hosting the exciting multi-sport event bringing together some of the continent’s leading sports, including the existing European Championships for athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon with a new golf team championships. Glasgow is hosting aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon while Berlin hosts athletics.

The official European Championships Glasgow 2018 bars are located at George Square and Glasgow Green, where Bertha, WEST’s pop-up bar, will be pouring beer for the duration of the tournament until Sunday, 12 August.

WEST founder, Bavarian-born Petra Wetzel, said: ‘We’re thrilled and bursting with pride that a local beer brand has been chosen as the sole beer supplier for this major international sporting event. And to mark our appreciation, we are donating 5p from every pint of beer sold at the official European Championships Glasgow 2018 bars to local charities.

‘Our brewery motto is “Glaswegian Heart, German Head”, which is just so appropriate given that these inaugural European Championships are co-hosted by Glasgow and Berlin. There is a huge Scottish-German connection in Glasgow which we epitomise as a brand and brewery; after all, I’m WEST’s German founder who fell so madly in love with Scotland that I decided to start my brewery here!’

The Glasgow 2018 bars will be pouring a range of WEST beers on tap, including: St Mungo (named after the patron saint of Glasgow and fellow brewer, this is WEST’s flagship premium lager); WEST4 (session lager); Heidi-Weisse (unfiltered wheat beer); Black (stout) and GPA (German Pale Ale).

Brewed in accordance with the Reinheitsgebot, the German Purity Law, the oldest food law in existence, using only four key ingredients: water, malted barley, hops and yeast, all these and more will also be available at the award-winning WEST On The Green, the stylish beer hall and restaurant on Glasgow Green.