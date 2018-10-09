Get free tickets to Edinburgh pop-up gin club

A supermarket has announced the first-ever pop-up gin club from a UK retailer is coming to Edinburgh.

Lidl has revealed its biggest UK venture to date – the Lidl House of Hortus, and visitors in Edinburgh can enjoy both new and existing samples of Lidl’s Hortus Gin range served by a dedicated team of Hortus-Culturists and mixologists who will offer guests a customised gin and botanical pairing experience.

Guests will be-gin their experience in the Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge, where Hortus Gin Liqueurs including Raspberry, Rhubarb & Ginger and Rose & Pomegranate will be available to sample.

As they move through the experience, visitors will be immersed in a sensory Botanical Garden where they will learn about gin pairings while enjoying a free-pour serve from the signature range including Hortus Artisan Dry Gin; Oriental Spiced Gin; or Citrus Garden Gin.

Finally, attendees will be able to head to the Spirits in the Sky bar – featuring a central circular bar and a starry night sky – to enjoy a drink from Lidl’s broader range and get into the festive spirit.

Visitors to the exclusive gin club on Castle Street in Edinburgh will receive a total of two free-pour serves of Lidl’s award-winning Hortus gin range or other spirits.

The Lidl House of Hortus will open its doors in Edinburgh on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November. The tour is a free, ticketed event.

Tickets can be booked via EventBrite.

Attendees must have booked their slot and registered via EventBrite in order to gain admission.