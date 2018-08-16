A taste of Argyll in the heart of Glasgow

Argyll comes to Scotland’s largest city this Sunday with its finest food and drink.

The Wild About Argyll Food and Drink Festival follows in the wake of its famous pipe bands, who aim to lift several trophies on Glasgow Green at the World Pipe Band Championships on Saturday.

However, Sunday at the Briggait, located beside the River Clyde at 147 Bridgegate, will see an amazing collaboration of businesses from across the region offering a selection of the area’s finest food and drink together with an arts and craft showcase.

It has been put together by Food from Argyll , CHArts and the Wild About Argyll team who will also be providing information and inspiration on the wealth of activities that Scotland’s Adventure Coast can offer.

Ales from Fyne Ales, Butebrew & Islay Ales, spirits from Kintyre Gin and Loch Fyne Whiskies, Churchill’s venison, Shellfield Lamb, Duntarin Pork, Mull of Kintyre Cheese, Tobermory seafood and Loch Fyne oysters opened to order by the Oysterman.

Experience Argyll hospitality in the city – then visit the real thing!

For more details, click HERE.

This is a family friendly event, open from 11am to 8pm. Entrance £2.50 on the door. Under-16s go free.