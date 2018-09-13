Growing organic hospitality, retail and tourism

Scottish firms are being invited to eat, drink, sleep organic, this Organic September.

On Tuesday 25 September, Soil Association Scotland are hosting an organic trade briefing and discursive panel event on the opportunities for organic hospitality, retail and tourism in Scotland.

Taking place at the Barras Art & Design Centre, Glasgow, Eat, Drink, Sleep Organic, co-hosted by sustainable bank Triodos Bank, will also see the food and farming charity share insights from consumer research conducted in November 2017 into eating out sustainably.

Against the backdrop of a booming Scottish tourism industry, attendees will hear from organic agritourism businesses, including The Lint Mill and Wark Farm, as well as Fou Furnishings, who supply organic textiles to the tourism sector, on how they’ve diversified their offer to meet demand while staying true to their sustainable values.

Restauranteurs, hoteliers, organic businesses and independent retailers are invited to attend and explore the opportunities for organic food, drink and textiles – a significant growing market for organic.

Isla McCulloch, business development manager, Soil Association Scotland, said: ‘Scottish food and drink has a reputation for sustainability, but how many establishments are walking the walk?

‘The organic market is experiencing a brilliant period of growth, and there’s no better time than during Organic September for as many people as possible from the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors to join us and explore what they can be doing to grasp the opportunities that sourcing more organic ingredients presents”.

Michelle Wilson, relationship manager, Triodos Bank, said: ‘As an organisation working for positive environmental change, Triodos Bank is an established supporter of organic businesses.

‘We’re very happy to be celebrating Organic September alongside Soil Association Scotland and are excited to bring together entrepreneurs from across the Scottish food and tourism sectors.’

Businesses wishing to attend can register HERE.

Soil Association Scotland is a sustainable food and farming charity.