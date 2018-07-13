Enjoy the tennis with a strawberry cocktail
Strawberry Royale
- 75ml Oro Gin
- Sliced cucumber
- Strawberries
- Sugar syrup
- 25ml lime juice
- Soda water
- Pour ice into a cocktail shake and some ice into a mason jar glass
- In the cocktail shaker, add the Oro Gin, sugar, syrup, two strawberries and lime juice, and shake together vigorously
- Strain into the glass and stir together, then add in slices of cucumber and some more strawberries
- Top with soda water
It’s the last day of play before finals weekend gets underway at Wimbledon.
We bring you our third cocktail, courtesy of our friends at Oro Gin, to help you get into the spirit of the country’s favourite tennis competition.
They’re famous for strawberries and cream in SW19, but today’s cocktail, for Strawberry Royale, at least features on of the two!