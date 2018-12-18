Enjoy breakfast with Santa Claus and his elves

Santa is taking time out of his busy Christmas schedule to enjoy a magical breakfast with families at The Bridge Inn at Ratho.

Make it a Christmas to remember and bring your little ones to meet Santa and his elves for fun and games, craft activities and photos.

Santa will delight the boys and girls by listening to their Christmas wishes, and he will ensure every child receives a specially chosen present.

His elves will give out bags of reindeer food for the children to take home and sprinkle for Rudolf and his friends on Christmas Eve.

A delicious full Scottish breakfast, with free range eggs and home bred bacon and sausages, or mouth-watering home-made pancakes with maple syrup will keep tummies full as Santa and the elves spread their festive cheer.

The Santa Breakfasts take place on December 21, 22, 23, 24 with two sittings at 9.30am and 11am.

Tickets cost £15 per person. To book call 0131 333 1320 or visit www.bridgeinn.com.