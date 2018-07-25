Enjoy a lager and support rugby hero Doddie’s charity

Rugby fans can raise their glasses to toast former Scotland hero Doddie Weir – and support his charity at the same time.

Scotland rugby legend Finlay Calder was on hand for the launch of Gen!us Craft Lager at Scotmid, and now the former British and Irish Lions captain has called on customers to give #5p4Doddie, with 5p from can every going towards his former team-mate Doddie Weir’s MND charity.

Gen!us is the UK’s first ‘light’ craft lager, being launched in April this year, and became an official fundraising partner of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was formed after Doddie announced his diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease in 2017.

Former Scotland skipper Finlay, who is a trustee of the Foundation, believes Gen!us and Scotmid teaming up together will help drive the charity’s fundraising efforts.

He said: ‘This is a smart way of raising funds for an incredibly worthy cause. Doddie is literally a giant of Scottish sport and I’m certain people will want to support his foundation in every way possible.

‘With Gen!us now stocked in Scotmid stores, there’s another way to support Doddie’s fundraising and I would encourage customers and rugby supporters to give it a try.’

Community convenience retailer Scotmid has 180 food stores situated across Scotland and local sourcing manager Stephen Brown added: ‘Our stores are situated at the heart of Scottish communities and Doddie is an icon of Scottish rugby, so, as soon as we were made aware of his charity’s partnership with Gen!us, we wanted to support it by stocking the product.

‘Over the past three years, Scotmid has fundraised over £1 million for different charity partners and made thousands of donations to local good cause groups.

‘We’re excited about stocking a new low-calorie craft lager, and we’re sure the introduction of the product into our stores will be well-received by our members and customers.’

Genius Brewing co-founder Jason Clarke said: ‘I played rugby with Doddie and my wife’s father died of MND; it’s a terrible disease.

‘By becoming official Fundraising Partners of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, we’re donating 5p from every can.

‘We’re excited about Gen!us being stocked in Scotmid stores; we now have a fantastic opportunity to offer consumers a great craft beer with less alcohol and calories but also the chance to support Doddie’s fundraising for MND.’