Edinburgh gets ready for a cocktail week

As the capital waves goodbye to one festival, preparations are well underway to welcome the next.

From 15– 21 October, over 80 bars across the city including Harvey Nichols, Tigerlily, Dragonfly, The Voyage of Buck, The Voodoo Rooms and The Grand Café, will take part in Edinburgh Cocktail Week as they each design a signature cocktail which can be purchased for £4 by all ECW wristband holders.

Thirsty revellers can sit back and enjoy a drink in the Cocktail Village set up in Festival Square where they can choose from 15 pop bars including Edinburgh Gin, Grey Goose Vodka, St-Germain, Johnnie Walker, Rumbullion Rum, Belvedere Vodka and Poco Prosecco, plus a very special ‘Golden Ticket’ themed bar from The Pop Up Geeks.

As well as lots of cocktails to try, there will also be live music, DJs and drop-in style masterclasses and tastings to keep party-goers entertained.

There is also a huge range of events, masterclasses and parties for wristband-holders to attend throughout the week across the city, kicking off with a Pornstar Martini Party hosted by Absolut Vodka at 4042, Edinburgh’s newest late-night venue.

Partying continues throughout the week as Altos Tequila host a sleepover themed party at Tonic with a menu of £4 ‘Agave Dream’ inspired cocktails to choose from. Entry to both events are free on a first-come basis and tables can be booked in advance by contacting each venue directly.

Thrill-seeking wristband-holders are invited to join Chivas Regal for a whisky themed Escape Room at Nightcap. Designed for both experienced and amateur whisky drinkers, attendees must use their senses to guide themselves through a labyrinth of flavour, collecting whisky along the way to unlock and create their own personalised blend at the end of the challenge, before enjoying a complimentary cocktail in the Nightcap Lounge.

For a full list of the bars taking part and the programme of events visit www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk.