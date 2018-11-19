Edinburgh bar is revamped for a new audience

A popular Edinburgh bar is set to relaunch for a new audience.

Harry’s Bar, the west-end nightspot has been the destination of choice for revellers since its opening back in 1986 – and now it’s set to find a whole new audience. The award-winning Boda Bar Group, owner of renowned drinking destinations Sofi’s, Joseph Pearce and Akva, has announced the acquisition of Harry’s, making it the seventh in their portfolio of beloved bars in Edinburgh’s city centre.

Relaunching to the public just in time for the festive season, Harry’s has been given a makeover, as well as a new food menu and extensive drinks offering.

The team behind the relaunch have reinstated the former glory of this much-loved nightspot, bringing the Scandinavian style, tongue-in-cheek humour and more-the-merrier culture that the group is so well-known for.

Visitors to the new and improved Harry’s Bar can get their hygge on in style this winter; with nods to the Swedish heritage of its new owners, Anna and Mike Christopherson, you can expect ski-lodge wood panelling, cosy sheepskins scattered about, soft candlelight and wood burners galore.

But of course, it’s not all cosiness and candlelight – Harry’s Bar retains its reputation as a destination for a great night out. The delightful cocktails, tasty treats, infamous dancefloor and warm hospitality at Harry’s all ensure that that revellers can have as wild a time as ever as soon as they cross the threshold.

There’s a new roster of events to enjoy too; from the chilled vibes of the Sunday acoustic music sessions, to the infamous ‘Thank Harry’s It’s Friday’ nights, when the bar stays open until 3am, there’s something for everyone.

Anna Christopherson, owner of the Boda Bar Group, said: ‘Harry’s Bar is an Edinburgh institution, and we’re delighted to be able to say that it’s now part of our portfolio. We pride ourselves on offering customers a fantastic time in any of our bars, and we know that Harry’s Bar is synonymous with enjoyment. We can’t wait to welcome a whole new generation of customers to this iconic bar, and of course, welcome back everyone who has loved Harry’s Bar over the years too.’

Harry’s Bar is located at 7B Randolph Place, EH3 7TE. Visit harrysedinburgh.co.uk for more info.

The Boda Bar Group currently own seven bars in Edinburgh; Joseph Pearce, Sofi’s, Boda, Victoria, Akva, Hemma, Southside and Harry’s Bar.