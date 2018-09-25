Eden Mill to open Glasgow bar and Blendworks

A popular Scottish gin and whisky distiller is to open its first retail outlet outside St Andrews.

Eden Mill is to open in Glasgow’s award-winning shopping and leisure destination, Princes Square.

The new 4090 sqft unit, which is planned to open in late October, will be home to Eden Mill’s popular Blendworks concept and its new Jax bar-eatery and will join other high profile leisure brands recently confirmed at Princes Square including the fast-growing independent boutique cinema operator, Everyman Cinemas, and Kate Spade New York, the international fashion and lifestyle accessory retailer.

The popular Blendworks experience sees Eden Mill’s tutors lift the curtain on the gin making process, bringing the historic setting of St Andrews to a unique setting in Glasgow city centre.

Blendworks gives visitors the chance to create their very own gin by choosing their own ingredients and determining their own flavour profile.

Jax brings a top-quality and exciting new bar to Glasgow. Featuring unique cocktails designed by Eden Mill’s distillers, this sophisticated bar has a youthful flair.

Jax by Eden Mill accommodates fizz at lunch, listening to a cool DJ and sipping cocktails with dinner, and staying late for a dance. With a view through to Blendworks, Jax is on the ‘must-see’ list.

Eden Mill picked up five awards at the highly-respected Scottish Gin Awards last week, including the top awards for Gin of the Year and London Dry Gin of the Year.

Paul Miller, director at Eden Mill, said: ‘We are delighted that our second Eden Mill venue will be at Princes Square and we are confident that its quality and fun delivery will add to the exciting range of bespoke experiences visitors can enjoy.’

Andrew Foulds, portfolio director for Redevco (owners of Princes Square) said: ‘The decisions of Eden Mill, Kate Spade New York and Everyman Cinemas to choose Princes Square is a fantastic endorsement of the high quality retailers already based here and of our unique shopping and leisure environment we have spent many years investing in creating.

‘The Eden Mill distillery and Blendworks in St Andrews is already listed as the number one tourist destination in Fife on TripAdvisor and we are confident that the new Princes Square outlet will become as popular. Princes Square is already a favourite and ‘must visit’ place for Glaswegians and visitors to the city and Eden Mill will enhance that.’

Kate Spade New York’s first high street boutique outside London is planned to open its doors in Spring of 2019 and Everyman Cinemas will open its first cinema in Scotland at the end of October.

Other high profile UK and international fashion and leisure brands located in Princes Square include Karen Millen, Vivienne Westwood, COS, Belstaff, Reiss and Restaurant Bar & Grill.

Princes Square was named as Scotland’s Favourite Building in a public vote held by the Royal Incorporation of Architects as part of the RIAS’s Festival of Architecture 2016 recognising Scotland’s Top 100 buildings from 1916 to 2015.

With over 25 retailers, including 13 eateries Princes Square is located in the heart of the city’s bustling Buchanan Street, with high street and designer fashion, beauty, jewellery, homewares and lifestyle brands, and a wide range of bars, restaurants and cafes.