Name of new Glasgow distillery is revealed

A new distillery on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow is to be named after the water’s Gaelic designation.

Scotch Whisky specialist, Douglas Laing & Co has today announced that its new facility is to be named the Clutha Distillery.

‘Clutha’, meaning Clyde in Gaelic, reflects both the company’s heritage and the location of the new distillery which will sit on the banks of the river in the heart of the city.

Established in Glasgow in 1948, the third generation family firm has stayed true to its roots and credits the iconic river with playing a key part in its early success as well as a pivotal role in the globalisation of the spirit.

The company’s founder, Fred Douglas Laing grew up overlooking the Clyde, and was immersed in its shipping through the 1920s and 30s, before establishing his Whisky business on the Broomielaw.

Planning has now been submitted for the £10.7 million project which will see the creation of the new Distillery and bottling complex in conjunction with the corporate head office, visitor centre, whisky archive and bar/bistro.

The development will also create 41 new jobs with the Douglas Laing workforce set to almost treble from 24 to 65.

The first whisky to be created by the new distillery will also bear the name ‘Clutha’. With 70 years of experience in the Scotch Whisky industry, it is a key time for the independent specialist as it turns its hand to distilling. The company will be working closely with a skilled distiller who has more than 40 years of experience.

Clutha Whisky will be a specialist, high end single malt with a heavy sherry influence through its maturation in ex-sherry casks. Beautifully crafted without colouring or chill-filtration, Clutha Malt will differ from traditional Lowland styles offering a thick, mouth-coating Whisky that is sure to impress.

Chris Leggat, CEO with Douglas Laing & Co, said: ‘Douglas Laing has a long and proud association with Glasgow and the Clyde with the city at the heart of the company.

‘It was important to us that the new distillery was located on the banks of the Clyde as it brings us back to where the company has its heart. After careful consideration the name was selected to reflect our proud heritage and the importance of the location.’

Cara Laing, director of whisky, added: ‘We have long held this ambition for Douglas Laing to operate its own distillery and bottling operation in Glasgow. Not only will it bring whisky distilling back to the south side of the city, it will create welcome jobs, generate significant additional high-value exports.’

The new venture will enable the firm to focus on developing its highly successful global export trade – the company already sells to 50-plus countries worldwide.

The new distillery will allow further and deeper growth into existing markets including North America, Europe and Asia Pacific markets, in particular China, plus the UK domestic market.

The Clutha Distillery is expected to open in autumn 2019.