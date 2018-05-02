Celebrate Scotland’s seafood at a dinner

A celebration of the summer’s best seafood is coming to the capital on Friday, 4 May.

Head chef at The Pompadour by Galvin, Daniel Ashmore, is preparing The Celebration of Seafood dinner will mark the beginning of this year’s seafood season, with an unforgettable four course menu and expertly paired wines. Using fresh local produce, along with flavours from across the world, the menu will showcase the very best of Scottish seafood within the stunning setting of the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

Diners can indulge in North Berwick crab – creel-caught just half an hour from Edinburgh – served with a summer salad of heritage tomatoes and tomato consommé. The light, fresh flavours continue with a course of Asian-inspired scallop ceviche with lemongrass and lime leaf yogurt and mint pickled cucumber.

This exquisite selection of Scottish shellfish is complemented by a mouthwatering dish of Dashi-poached fillet of wild turbot with oyster and radish, and the meal is rounded off with an indulgent dessert of bitter chocolate tarte with Valrhona Caramelia ice cream.

Each course is accompanied by a paired wine, carefully selected by the Pompadour by Galvin’s Head Sommelier, Damien Trinckquel. Guests will be able to sample fine wines from Australia, Germany and Spain, with each glass expertly chosen to match the flavours of the delicate seafood dishes.

Daniel said: ‘Scotland has some of the best seafood in the world, especially during the summer months. The Celebration of Seafood dinner will combine fresh flavours with seasonal produce and high-quality seafood for a truly memorable meal.’

The dinner is priced at £79 per person. To book, visit www.galvinedinburgh.com.

The Pompadour by Galvin officially opened its doors in September 2012, the sixth instalment of brothers Chris and Jeff’s rapidly expanding empire and their first Scottish venture, adding an exciting new dimension to the celebrated London collection.

The restaurant takes its name from the fame Madame de Pompadour, the favourite mistress of King Louise XV of France, who installed her in the magnificent Palace at Versailles.

The listed interior décor reflects the sumptuousness of the royal court of the day, and the restaurant has long enjoyed the reputation of having the best tables in Edinburgh, with impressive views looking out onto Princes Street and Edinburgh Castle through the panoramic arched windows. The focus is very much on seasonal Scottish ingredients, paired with some of the finest French fare.