Can you cut it and be a cake baking champ?

Cake Fest Perth and Kinross is back for a second ‘slice of the action’ in 2018 as part of the annual Winter Festival celebrations.

After a deliciously spectacular inaugural event in 2017, bakers of all abilities, from beginner to expert, are again being invited to take up their wooden spoons and contribute to this year’s event, by reproducing their favourite building or place in Perth and Kinross in cake form.

Each sculpture will then be placed on an edible map of the area, created throughout the day by Cake Fest head baker Simon Preston.

The grand unveiling of Cake Fest 2018 will take place on Sunday, 18 November, as part of the Perthshire Feast event in Mill Street and Horsecross Plaza. Once complete, and after an opportunity for the public to view the eyecatching cake map, it will then be sliced up and shared with festivalgoers.

New for this year, Cake Fest will feature a redesigned, larger map and will celebrate a range of local events and anniversaries, such as the 150th anniversary of Perthshire Rugby Club.

Looking back even further into local history, the Cake Fest map will also be inspired by an ancient tradition which was banned in 1577, when Perth bakers last paraded to celebrate St Obert, the patron saint of their trade.

Community groups and organisations will be encouraged to take part with support and guidance throughout the process from an experienced baker. Cake Fest 2018 will again be free to enter.

Provost of Perth and Kinross, Dennis Melloy said: ‘The first Cake Fest saw bakers from around the local area inspired by well-known and much-loved landmarks to make their own unique creations. With an even wider focus this year, it will be very exciting to see the 2018 Cake Fest take shape.’

Head baker Simon Preston said: ‘Cake Fest is all about coming together to have fun and celebrate the amazing places we have in this beautiful part of the world. Novice bakers and genius cake decorators alike will be helped and guided every step of the way, and lots of fun is guaranteed! All that’s needed to take part is a sense of adventure, and a love of Perth and Kinross.’

To get involved, go to http://www.perthcity.co.uk/cake-fest-perth/ where you will be able to find out how to register the building or place you would like to create, and organisers will confirm your selection and tell you what happens next.

For further information, email Simon Preston at simon@cakefest.org.uk.