Beer festival, seafood pop-up and afternoon tea

The five-star Gleneagles Hotel has unveiled a delicious line-up in time for the August Bank Holiday.

People looking to escape the hustle and bustle of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe will be able swap the urban frenzy for a luxury food experience on the 850-acre Perthshire estate, which is world-famous for its breathtaking natural scenery, Michelin Star restaurant and Scotland’s finest afternoon tea.

Food and music lovers will get the chance to indulge in a series of exclusive culinary events, including a limited edition afternoon tea using produce from resident Michelin Star Chef Andrew Fairlie’s Secret Garden, a Scottish seafood celebration and a craft beer festival in the hotel’s own pub.

Gleneagles is home to Scotland’s only two Michelin Star restaurant, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Andrew is passionate about his Secret Garden, a very special space hidden in the grounds of Gleneagles.

The Flavours of the Secret Garden Afternoon Tea has been conceived as a celebration of summer with the garden reaching its peak in August with an abundance of beautiful produce, bursting with summer flavours.

This is reflected in the Provençal amuse bouches and fresh summer flavours used throughout the menu such as cucumber, strawberry, geranium and raspberry. Andrew Fairlie’s Secret Garden Afternoon Tea is available in the Glendevon from 20–26 August from £40 per person.

This year, Gleneagles are hosting their first ever seafood pop-up in collaboration with a variety of Scotland’s best seafood suppliers.

The Seafood Bar will be in the grounds of the iconic estate, overlooking the gardens and croquet lawns. Guests will be able to sample dishes such as Hebridean crab salad, freshly grilled langoustines, Loch Fyne oysters, lobster roll with thermidor sauce and smoked salmon from the signature Gleneagles & Co fine foods range.

There will be freedom to wander the glorious gardens with your seafood or take a seat and enjoy the atmosphere along with a crisp glass of wine. Scotland is famous for its seafood and shellfish, so hosting a range of the best suppliers in the country is a fantastic opportunity for guests to come and try something new and chat with the experts.

The Seafood Bar will be open from 24-26 of August.

Craft beer and brewing has taken off in Scotland and there are now a number of exceptional small brewers. To celebrate the industry and Scottish beer, this year Gleneagles are hosting their very first beer festival, the Auchterarder 70 Beer Festival.

There will be an array on offer including Gleneagles very own Auchterarder 70, alongside other fantastic Scottish brewers. Guests will have the chance to meet a selection of craft brewers who will share the secrets of their beers and ales.

As well as plenty of tastings to whet the appetite, there will also be a hog roast and a menu that has been created to go perfectly with beer. With live music throughout the weekend, it’s an event not to be missed.

The Auchterarder 70 Beer Festival will run from 25-26 August.

For more information and to make an afternoon tea reservation, visit www.gleneagles.com.