Ambassador hosts a special tasting dinner

A whisky’s UK Brand Ambassador of Speyside Single Malt is to host a unique dinner in Edinburgh.

Balvenie’s will be making a special guest appearance Alwynne Gwilt to host a unique tasting dinner at Cannonball House at the top of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Taking place in Cannonball’s stunning private dining room, on 31 October from 7.30-11pm, Alwynne will take guests on a journey to explore the unique characteristics of this Speyside Single Malt, which is well known for its natural alchemy and centuries-old craftsmanship.

To complement the intimate evening of food, drink and conversation, Cannonball’s head chef, Adrian Knibbs, has created a menu using the very best of Scottish Artisan produce to be enjoyed alongside four whiskies hand selected by Alwynne to match Cannonball’s seasonal delicacies.

Carina Contini, owner of Cannonball Restaurant & Bar, said: ‘We’re delighted to be welcoming Balvenie’s UK Brand Ambassador to Cannonball House for the first time.

‘Our special Tasting Dinner promises to offer whisky fans and foodies alike a fantastic evening full of fabulous food, great conversation and of course, the outstanding Balvenie Single Malt.

‘We dedicate a huge amount of our time to sourcing produce direct from the very best suppliers from across Scotland, including our wide range of around 100 Scotch whiskies. Ninety per cent of our ingredients coming from more than 70 trusted Scottish artisan producers.’

Carina Contini and her husband, Victor, also own the award-winning Contini George Street and The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant – located at the gardens entrance of the Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh.

The Balvenie Tasting Dinner includes a cocktail with canape on arrival, three course tasting menu and four drams for £35 per person.

To book tickets for the event and more information on Cannonball Restaurant & Bar, visit: www.contini.com/cannonball.