Marking Prince Charles’ 70th birthday at tearoom

A tearoom in Ballater with a royal link is set to celebrate HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay’s 70th birthday.

Staff from The Carriage tearoom and bistro, which is located within Ballater’s former royal station, will be offering customers a complimentary glass of prosecco with their afternoon tea on Wednesday, 14 November, so that they can toast The Prince’s 70th birthday.

The Carriage, which opened in August, is a stone’s throw from The Rothesay Rooms restaurant on Netherley Place. Both establishments were developed by The Prince’s Foundation as part of His Royal Highness’s efforts to help Ballater regain its footing following the damage to commerce, employment and tourism in the village by flooding and fire in 2015.

Robert Lovie, deputy executive director of The Prince’s Foundation, said: ‘Afternoon tea at The Carriage has proven to be incredibly popular with those looking to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries so we felt it was fitting that we marked His Royal Highness’ birthday by offering our customers a complimentary glass of prosecco on the day.’

Afternoon tea, which costs £18 per person and must be booked in advance, is served throughout the day in The Carriage’s tearoom.

The afternoon tea menu features finger sandwiches, fresh scones, delicious cakes and sweet pastries accompanied by a variety of Highgrove teas.

For more information on The Carriage, or to book a table for afternoon tea, visit http://thecarriageballater.co.uk/