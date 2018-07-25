Scotland has a stupendous selection of spirits

Scotland’s fine spirits were the toast of the world at the International Wine & Spirit Competition.

Entries are received from nearly 90 countries worldwide and each sample is judged according to its class and treated with the same care and consideration in the IWSC’s dedicated tasting premises.

The IWSC sets the international benchmark for quality remaining unique in the crowded world of drinks competitions with dedicated tasting premises, a permanent onsite cellar and over 400 global experts judging products for seven months of the year.

Here, we reveal the Scots winners, from E-G.

GOLD

Dalmore Single Highland Malt 25YO, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 24-28 YO. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Dalmore Single Highland Malt 35YO, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 30-45 YO. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Darkness! Bladnoch 27 YO Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Lowland – 27 YO – Cask Finish & Cask Strength (56%+). Entered by ATOM Supplies Ltd. Producer ATOM Supplies Ltd.

Darkness! Blended Malt 20 YO Moscatel Cask Finish, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended Malt – 20 YO – Cask Finish. Entered by ATOM Supplies Ltd. Producer ATOM Supplies Ltd.

Darkness! Tobermory 22 YO Moscatel Cask Finish, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Island – Single Malt – 12 – 22 YO – Cask Finish

Entered by ATOM Supplies Ltd. Producer ATOM Supplies Ltd.

Deanston 18 YO Highland Single Malt, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 18-19 YO – 43-46%. Entered by Distell Limited. Producer Distell.

Deanston Virgin Oak, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 40-46%. Entered by Distell Limited. Producer Distell.

Dewar’s 15 YO The Monarch Blended Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – 15-17 YO. Entered by John Dewar & Sons Ltd. Producer John Dewar & Sons Ltd.

Drambuie, Gold 2018 in Liqueur – Whisky. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Esker Honey Spiced Gin, Gold 2018 in Gin – Flavoured – Honey & Spice. Entered by Esker Spirits, Producer Esker Spirits.

Glen Castle 20YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 20-28YO – 43-47%+. Entered by SMART WORLD TRADE LTD. Producer The Glen Castle Whisky Co.

Glen Castle 27YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Islay – Single Malt – 18-27YO – Cask Strength (46-57%+).

Entered by SMART WORLD TRADE LTD. Producer The Glen Castle Whisky Co.

Glen Fohdry Single Malt Scotch Whisky 21YO, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 20-28YO – 43-47%+. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Glen Moray 12 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – 10-15 YO. Entered by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd. Producer Glen Moray Distillery Ltd.

Glen Orrin 30YO Blended Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – 30 YO. Entered by Aldi Stores Aust. Producer Aldi Stores Aust.

Glenfiddich 40 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 30-40 YO – 47-48%+. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Age of Discovery Bourbon Cask 19 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 12-19 YO – 40-48%+. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Age of Discovery Madeira Cask Finish, Gold Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – Cask Finish – 16-23 YO – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Aged 15 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – Cask Finish – 12-15YO – 40-47%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Aged 18 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – Cask Finish – 16-23 YO – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel Reserve 14 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – 10-15 YO. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Cask Collection Reserve Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Cask Finish – No Age Stated – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Experimental Series Winter Storm Single Malt, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Cask Finish – No Age Stated – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Finest Solera, Gold Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 48-50% Single Malt Scotch Whisky No Age Stated Trophy 2018. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Vino Formosa Cask Finish 26 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 26 YO – Cask Finish & Cask Strength – 55%+. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenglassaugh Aged 30 YO, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 30-45 YO. Entered by Brown-Forman Corporation. Producer Brown-Forman Corporation.

Glenmorangie 18 YO, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 18-19 YO – 43-46%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Duthac, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1989, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 24-28 YO. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Nectar D’Or 12 YO, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 10-12 YO – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Signet, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 40-46%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Grand MacNish 12 YO Blended Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – 12-13 YO. Entered by MacDuff International Limited. Producer MacDuff International Limited.

Grant’s 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Deluxe Blend – 12-13 YO. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd, Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Great King Street Artist’s Blend, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by Compass Box Whisky Ltd. Producer Compass Box Whisky Ltd.

Great King Street Glasgow Blend, Gold 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by Compass Box Whisky Ltd. Producer Compass Box Whisky Ltd.

SILVER

Daffy’s Small Batch Premium Gin, Silver 2018 in Gin – London Dry – 43 – 44% Gin & Tonic Bronze 2018 in Gin & Tonic. Entered by Daffy’s Gin Limited. Producer Daffy’s Gin Limited.

Dalmore 1996 Vintage, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – Cask Finish – 18-19 YO. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Dalmore King Alexander III Highland Single Malt, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 40-46%. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Dalmore Port Reserve Single Highland Malt, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Dalmore Single Highland Malt 15YO, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 15-17 YO. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Dalmore Single Highland Malt 18YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 18-19 YO – 43-46%. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Dalmore Valour Single Highland Malt, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 40-46%. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Darkness! Cragganmore 27 YO Fino Cask Finish. Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 25-30YO – Cask Finish – 40-49%+. Entered by ATOM Supplies Ltd. Producer ATOM Supplies Ltd.

Darkness! Invergordon 25 YO Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Grain – 25-43 YO – Cask Finish (46-49%+). Entered by ATOM Supplies Ltd. Producer ATOM Supplies Ltd.

Darkness! Invergordon 43 YO Oloroso Cask Finish, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Grain – 25-43 YO – Cask Finish (46-49%+). Entered by ATOM Supplies Ltd. Producer ATOM Supplies Ltd.

Deanston 12 YO Highland Single Malt, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 8-13 YO – 40-46%+. Entered by Distell Limited. Producer Distell.

Deanston 15 YO Organic Highland Single Malt, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – Organic – 15 YO. Entered by Distell Limited. Producer Distell.

Devil’s Staircase Gin, Silver 2018 in Gin – Contemporary Styles – Scotland – 40 – 47% Gin & Tonic Bronze 2018 in Gin & Tonic. Entered by Pixel Spirits Ltd. Producer Pixel Spirits Ltd.

Dewar’s 12 YO The Ancestor Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – 12-13 YO. Entered by John Dewar & Sons Ltd. Producer John Dewar & Sons Ltd.

Dewar’s 18 YO The Vintage Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Deluxe Blend – 15-18 YO. Entered by John Dewar & Sons Ltd. Producer John Dewar & Sons Ltd.

Dewar’s 25 YO Signature Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Deluxe Blend – 21-28 YO. Entered by John Dewar & Sons Ltd. Producer John Dewar & Sons Ltd.

Dewar’s White Label Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by John Dewar & Sons Ltd. Producer John Dewar & Sons Ltd.

Discovery Balblair 12 YO Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 8-13 YO – 40-46%+. Entered by Gordon & Macphail. Producer Gordon & Macphail.

Discovery Caol Ila 13 YO Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Islay – Single Malt – 8-16YO. Entered by Gordon & Macphail. Producer Gordon & Macphail.

Discovery Miltonduff 10 YO Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – 10-15 YO. Entered by Gordon & Macphail. Producer Gordon & Macphail.

Diurachs Own Jura Single Highland Malt 16YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Island – Single Malt – 10 – 16 YO. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Double Standard Islay Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Islay – Blended Malt – No Age Stated. Entered by PeatReekers. Producer PeatReekers.

Dram – Old Famous Whisky Liqueur, Silver 2018 in Liqueur – Whisky. Entered by Altenburger Destillerie & Liqueurfabrik GmbH. Producer Altenburger Destillerie & Liqueurfabrik GmbH.

Eagle Craig 12 YO Single Highland Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 8-13 YO – 40-46%+. Entered by MacDuff International Limited. Producer MacDuff International Limited.

Edinburgh Gin 1670, Silver 2018 in Gin – London Dry – 43%, Gin & Tonic Bronze 2018 in Gin & Tonic. Entered by Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd. Producer Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd.

Elements of Islay – Peat Full Proof Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Islay – Blended Malt – Peated – No Age Stated – Cask Strength (59%+). Entered by Elixir Distillers. Producer Elixir Distillers.

Elements of Islay – Peat Pure Islay, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Islay – Blended Malt – No Age Stated. Entered by Elixir Distillers. Producer Elixir Distillers.

Esker Gin, Gin & Tonic Silver 2018 in Gin & Tonic. Entered by Esker Spirits. Producer Esker Spirits.

Firkin Gin, Silver 2018 in Gin – Wood Aged – 46-47%. Entered by GM Spirits Co Ltd. Producer GM Spirits Co Ltd.

Firkin Rosie Gin, Silver 2018 in Gin – Flavoured – Red Berries Based. Entered by GM Spirits Co Ltd. Producer GM Spirits Co Ltd.

Firkin Try Me Naked Gin, Silver 2018 in Gin – London Dry – 46%. Entered by GM Spirits Co Ltd. Producer GM Spirits Co Ltd.

Gin Factory – Rosemary, Silver 2018 in Gin – Contemporary Styles – Signature Botanicals – Rosemary – 43%+. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Glayva, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Liqueur – Whisky. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Glen Castle 12YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – 10-15 YO. Entered by SMART WORLD TRADE LTD. Producer The Glen Castle Whisky Co.

Glen Castle 25YO Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – 23 -25 YO – Cask Strength – 48-51%. Entered by SMART WORLD TRADE LTD. Producer The Glen Castle Whisky Co.

Glen Crinan Aged 15 Years Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – 15-17 YO. Entered by Edrington (Glasgow). Producer Edrington (Glasgow).

Glen Crinan Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended Malt – No Age Stated. Entered by Edrington (Glasgow). Producer Edrington (Glasgow).

Glen Crinan Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by Edrington (Glasgow). Producer Edrington (Glasgow).

Glen Fohdry Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12YO, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – 10-15 YO. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Glen Fohdry Single Malt Scotch Whisky NAS Bourbon Finish, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 48-50%. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Glen Garioch 12YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 10-12 YO – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Beam Suntory (ex Morrison Bowmore/Laphroig). Producer Beam Suntory (ex Morrison Bowmore/Laphroig).

Glen Marnoch 12 Year Old Speyside Single Malt, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – 10-15 YO. Entered by Aldi Stores Ltd. Producer Aldi Stores Ltd.

Glen Marnoch 21YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 20-21 YO. Entered by Aldi Stores Aust. Producer Aldi Stores Aust.

Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Islay – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Peated – 40-46%. Entered by Aldi Stores Ltd. Producer Aldi Stores Ltd.

Glen Marnoch Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 40-46%. Entered by Aldi Stores Ltd. Producer Aldi Stores Ltd.

Glen Marnoch Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – No Age Stated. Entered by Aldi Stores Ltd. Producer Aldi Stores Ltd.

Glen Moray 15 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 12-19 YO – 40-48%+. Entered by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd. Producer Glen Moray Distillery Ltd.

Glen Moray 18 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 12-19 YO – 40-48%+. Entered by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd. Producer Glen Moray Distillery Ltd.

Glen Moray Classic Chardonnay Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Cask Finish – No Age Stated – 40-48%. Entered by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd. Producer Glen Moray Distillery Ltd.

Glen Moray Classic Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Cask Finish – No Age Stated – 40-48%. Entered by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd. Producer Glen Moray Distillery Ltd.

Glen Moray Elgin Classic Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – No Age Stated. Entered by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd. Producer Glen Moray Distillery Ltd.

Glen Moray Peated Classic Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Peated – No Age Stated. Entered by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd. Producer Glen Moray Distillery Ltd.

Glen Scotia 10 YO Peated, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Campbelltown – 10 YO – Peated. Entered by Loch Lomond Group. Producer Loch Lomond Group.

Glen Scotia 15 YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Campbelltown – 15-18 YO. Entered by Loch Lomond Group. Producer Loch Lomond Group.

Glen Scotia 18 YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Campbelltown – 15-18 YO. Entered by Loch Lomond Group. Producer Loch Lomond Group.

Glen Scotia Double Cask, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Campbelltown – No Age Stated. Entered by Loch Lomond Group. Producer Loch Lomond Group.

Glencadam Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 13 YO, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 8-13 YO – 40-46%+. Entered by Angus Dundee Distillers Plc. Producer Angus Dundee Distillers Plc.

Glencadam Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Oloroso Sherry Wood Finish Aged 19 Years, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 12-19 YO – Cask Finish & Cask Strength (55-58%+). Entered by Angus Dundee Distillers Plc. Producer Angus Dundee Distillers Plc.

Glenfiddich 30 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 25-30YO – Cask Finish – 40-49%+. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Age of Discovery Red Wine Cask Finish, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – Cask Finish – 16-23 YO – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Aged 12 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – Cask Finish – 12-15 YO – 40-47%+. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Aged 21 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – Cask Finish – 16-23 YO – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Aged 25 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 25-30YO – Cask Finish – 40-49%+. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Cask Collection Vintage Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – No Age Stated. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Cask Selection Select Cask Speyside Single Malt, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Cask Finish – No Age Stated – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Distillery Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 12-15YO – Cask Strength (51%). Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Excellence 26 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 20-28YO – 43-47%+. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich IPA Experiment Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Cask Finish – No Age Stated – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenfiddich Project XX Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Cask Finish – No Age Stated – 40-48%. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Glenglassaugh Evolution Highland Single Malt, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 50%. Entered by Brown-Forman Corporation. Producer Brown-Forman Corporation.

Glenglassaugh Revival, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – Peated – No Age Stated. Entered by Brown-Forman Corporation. Producer Brown-Forman Corporation.

Glenglassaugh Torfa, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Peated – 40 – 50%. Entered by Brown-Forman Corporation. Producer Brown-Forman Corporation.

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 10YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 10-12 YO – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd. Producer Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd.

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 10-12 YO – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd. Producer Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd.

Glenkinchie 12 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Lowland – 12 YO. Entered by Smarts Communications. Producer Diageo Plc.

Glenlossie 1997 – The Warehouse Collection, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Speyside – Single Malt – 19-21YO – Cask Strength (56-61%). Entered by The Whisky Warehouse No.8. Producer The Whisky Warehouse No.8.

Glenmorangie 19 YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 18-19 YO – 43-46%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Cadboll Highland Single Malt, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Cask 31, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 18-21 YO – Cask Strength (56%+). Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Lasanta 12 YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 10-12 YO – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Original Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 8-13 YO – 40-46%+. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 10-12 YO – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Spìos, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenmorangie Tayne Highland Single Malt, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by The Glenmorangie Company. Producer The Glenmorangie Company.

Glenroger’s Blended Malt Scotch Whisky 8 YO, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended Malt – 8 YO. Entered by Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits. Producer Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits.

Glenwill Rum Cask Finish Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Matisse Spirits Company Ltd. Producer Matisse Spirits Company Ltd

Glenwill Sherry Butt Finish Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Matisse Spirits Company Ltd. Producer Matisse Spirits Company Ltd.

GM Spirits Speyside 15 Year Old Liquer, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Liqueur – Whisky. Entered by GM Spirits Co Ltd. Producer GM Spirits Co Ltd.

Gordon’s London Dry Gin, Silver 2018 in Gin – London Dry – 37-38%. Entered by Smarts Communications. Producer Diageo Plc.

Grand MacNish Original Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by MacDuff International Limited. Producer MacDuff International Limited.

Grangestone Single Malt in Bourbon Cask Finish, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 40-46%. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Grangestone Single Malt in Rum Cask Finish, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Grangestone Single Malt in Sherry Cask Finish, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Grangestone Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12YO, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 8-13 YO – 40-46%+. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Grangestone Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 18-19 YO – 43-46%. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Grangestone Single Malt Scotch Whisky 21YO, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – 20-21 YO. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

Grant’s Ale Cask, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Cask Finish – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Grant’s Family Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Grant’s Rare 18 YO Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver Outstanding 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Deluxe Blend – 15-18 YO. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Grant’s Smoky Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd. Producer William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd.

Great Macaulay Blended Scotch Whisky, Silver 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Blended – No Age Stated. Entered by Quality Spirits International. Producer Quality Spirits International.

BRONZE

Dalmore Cigar Malt Highland Single Malt, Bronze 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – 40-46%. Entered by Whyte and Mackay Ltd. Producer Whyte and Mackay Ltd.

Discovery Tormore 13 YO Scotch Whisky, Bronze 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – 10-15 YO. Entered by Gordon & Macphail. Producer Gordon & Macphail.

eeNoo Gin, Bronze 2018 in Gin – London Dry – 43%. Entered by Lost Loch Distillery. Producer Lost Loch Distillery.

Glen Garioch Founders Reserve Highland Single Malt, Bronze 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Highland – Single Malt – No Age Stated – Cask Finish – 40-48%. Entered by Beam Suntory (ex Morrison Bowmore/Laphroig). Producer Beam Suntory (ex Morrison Bowmore/Laphroig).

Glen Moray Classic Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Bronze 2018 in Whisky – Scotch – Single Malt – Speyside – Cask Finish – No Age Stated – 40-48%. Entered by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd. Producer Glen Moray Distillery Ltd.