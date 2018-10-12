A taste of Skye for Gleneagles afternoon tea

Gleneagles has announced that its series of bespoke afternoon teas is to continue.

Celebrated chef, food writer and owner of award-winning Kinloch Lodge, Lady Claire Macdonald will be the latest guest chef in an exclusive afternoon tea series from 12-18 November.

Taking inspiration from her beloved home on the Isle of Skye, the Lady Claire Macdonald Afternoon Tea is the fourth in a series of bespoke afternoon teas at Gleneagles, designed by acclaimed guest chefs, including Michelin star chefs Andrew Fairlie, Tom Kitchin and William Curley.

Bringing her classic cooking techniques to Gleneagles, Lady Macdonald’s Afternoon Tea will showcase Scottish ingredients from across the country with an exciting twist.

The limited-edition afternoon tea will be created by Gleneagles’ team of expert pastry chefs and will include dishes such as warm crab and Mull cheddar melt and mini Welsh rarebit.

There will also be sweet treats including marmalade gingerbread, toasted hazelnut shortbread and dark chocolate brandy squares.

Lady Claire Macdonald said: ‘Afternoon tea has always been a feature of British culture, but these days it is achieving status as a meal in its own right. Combining celebration with indulgence, it is something that can be enjoyed by all generations.

‘These afternoon tea menus are inspired and contain exquisite and delectable items, both savoury and sweet, from Scottish chefs of renown. As a cook I feel so very honoured to be in the company of these great guest chefs and to be invited to participate by Gleneagles – itself synonymous with top quality.’

Lady Macdonald champions Scottish produce throughout her cooking and this Afternoon Tea will be a truly unique Scottish culinary experience, fusing Highland classics with traditional afternoon tea delights. Over the last 40 years, she has written more than 20 cookery books as well as hosting cooking demonstrations across the world and in her own kitchen at Kinloch Lodge on the Isle of Skye.

The Lady Claire Macdonald Afternoon Tea will be available for one week only from 12 – 18 November 2018 for £40 per person or £57.50 including a glass of rosé champagne.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.gleneagles.com.