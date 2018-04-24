A taste of Edinburgh in exclusive new gin

A new gin that’s got Edinburgh running right through it has been released.

Edinburgh Gin and the world renowned Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE), have come together to create a new limited-edition gin that truly celebrates the history of the iconic botanic gardens.

Edinburgh Gin 1670 is a bespoke gin using rare and exotic botanicals grown and handpicked in the city’s most famous garden.

Edinburgh Gin 1670 is named in honour of the year that the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh was founded as a physic garden, almost 350 years ago, and today welcomes nearly one million visitors a year.

Both experts in their field, this partnership saw Edinburgh Gin’s head distiller, David Wilkinson, working closely with botanist Dr Greg Kenicer, over more than 12 months to carefully craft this tailor-made gin.

Following careful research and experimentation, a mix of 14 native and exotic plants were chosen, inspired by the botanicals present in the garden – from its origin as a medicinal physic garden in 1670 to the present day’s cutting-edge research and conservation work. Six species were handpicked from RBGE’s incredible collection of over 13,000 species of plants from around the world.

Using handpicked ingredients they have created a unique gin, that includes fennel and sweet cicely, alongside exotic plants such as Piper Leaf, Tasmannia Lanceolata Leaf and Tasmanian Mountain Pepper.

This will be the first time Edinburgh Gin has produced a gin not only distilled in the city but one that uses ingredients that have been grown and handpicked from the city’s most famous garden.

Edinburgh Gin’s David Wilkinson, said: ‘Innovation and excellence is in our DNA. Having a world centre of excellence for botany on our doorstep made for a great natural partnership that enabled us to experiment with a range of handpicked botanicals to create an enticingly aromatic gin with lively herbaceous – almost floral – notes with added peppery spice.

‘At Edinburgh Gin we are constantly striving to create a range of classic gins with a modern twist. Working so closely with botanist, Dr Greg Kenicer, and to be given access to such a wealth of unique plants, provided a great opportunity to create something truly special.’

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s Dr Greg Kenicer added: ‘This partnership allowed me to see first-hand the integrity and passion that goes into making Edinburgh Gin.

‘It has been a natural fit for the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh to align itself with one of the UK’s leading gin brands with its home in Edinburgh. This is a unique partnership and a first for the Botanics.

‘It gives the team at the Botanics a real sense of pride to think that the Edinburgh Gin 1670 has been inspired by the very first physic garden created by Robert Sibbald and Andrew Balfour in 1670.’