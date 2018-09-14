A sensational seafood extravaganza

Scotland’s Hotel of the Year is holding a seafood extravaganza to celebrate Food & Drink Fortnight.

East Haugh House Hotel and Restaurant in Pitlochry, Perthshire, is hosting a Seafood Extravaganza Weekend from today, Friday, 14 September, until Sunday 16th.

A specially curated menu featuring individually priced Scottish seafood dishes including scallops, oysters, octopus, and lemonsole, will be served in their award-winning bar and restaurant.

East Haugh House is located in the beautiful surroundings of highland Perthshire, just one mile south of Pitlochry. The hotel scooped the title of Scotland’s Hotel of the Year 2018 at the recent Prestige Hotel Awards, and Chef Patron Neil McGown was named Scotland’s Game Chef of the Year.

He specialises in game and seafood and has been cooking professionally for over half a decade.

The menu comprises:

Starters.

Squid Ink Ravioli of Crab £9.95, watercress veloute, crispy capers, smoked paprika crumb.

Smoked Trout £8.95, crispy trout skin, pink grapefruit, potato crisps, oyster mayonnaise, chervil.

Tartre Mackeral £12.95, gooseberry, pickled char cucumber, horseradish, grantia, crustini.

Oysters, £1.95 per oyster / minimum of four per order, natural or tempura uzzu dressing.

Mains.

Langoustine & Pork Belly £26.95, crispy new potatoes, pea and truffle puree, fennel and sweet pea slaw, beetroot crisp.

Salmon £20.95, pickled ginger and kewpie mayo, radish, wasabi mash croquettes, asparagus.

Lemonsole £24.95, curry haddock mousse, sweet potato mash, lemon gel, bokchoy, mussel broth.

Octopus £24.50, squid ink risotto, pickled sapphire, sauce of Verdi gel, confit tomatos.

