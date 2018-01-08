Unbound enthusiasm for the Bard with a day of fun for all age

Posted on

Scotland’s national bard will be at the heart of a major celebration in Edinburgh.

Burns Unbound is offering a packed programme of creative activities and performances, where bairns and big yins alike will find plenty to enjoy at the day-long celebration of the poetry and legacy of Robert Burns.

On Sunday, 21 January, the National Museum of Scotland is encouraging visitors to wear their favourite tartan, experience live Scottish music, discover some braw Burns poetry and get creative at craft stations.

From 11am-4pm, the free drop-in will celebrate Robert Burns with a packed programme of free Burns-themed activities for all ages.

Wee ones can sign up for Traditional Tunes for Tiny People and discover Scots tales in the storybook corner.

Older ones can join a poetry workshop with the award-winning Loud Poets who will also be performing live sets of modern spoken word.

There will be an exhilarating performance of Tam O’Shanter – an extract taken from the acclaimed musical play A Man’s A Man in the Auditorium, and you can join storyteller Fiona Herbert for strange, stormy, silly and scary Scottish tales.

Learn to ceilidh dance, enjoy live music and discover some braw Burns poetry.

In the afternoon, in the Grand Gallery there will be some foot-stomping live music performances from Aonach Mòr, Barluath and duo Mohsen Amini and Craig Irving.

Burns Unbound is supported through Scotland’s Winter Festivals, a programme of events managed by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland, on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Keep up-to-date with the latest programme details by clicking HERE.