Tuning in for the 2017 Scots Trad Music Awards

Posted on

The stars of the Scottish traditional music scene are set to be honoured this weekend.

The MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2017 will be presented on Saturday night, at a glitzy award ceremony in Paisley’s Lagoon Centre, as Paisley bids for UK City of Culture 2021.

The night will be jam-packed with live performances from The Shee Big Band, who are roping in honorary Shees from throughout their eleven years to join them on stage, as well as performances from nominees Elephant Sessions and Siobhan Miller, making it a must-see event.

Organising body Hands Up for Trad today unveiled the shortlist earlier this month, and will hand out a total of sixteen awards to the best trad talent throughout Scotland’s bustling industry.

The awards were decided through an online vote.

Simon Thoumire, event founder and promoter, told Scottish Field: ‘I’m really excited, as these will be our 15th awards.

‘We spend all year working towards this, and now, I’m starting to get nervous about it.

‘Every year, we try to get all the nominees and acts together, and have some great performances, which will make for a spectacular show, to highlight what goes on in Scotland.

‘The scene is doing so well – we will have young and old musicians performing, so everyone will have a fantastic time, as they always do.

‘We’re very lucky to have got this great venue this year, and we’ll have around 1000 people in the audience.

‘Since we held the first one in 2003, people have travelled from all over Scotland. We held the first one in Edinburgh, and I was amazed how many people came down from the Highlands for it.

‘We go around Scotland, so people don’t have to come to us every year, as we go to them. We’ve always been really grateful to the people who come each year to support their musicians.’

The night will be jam-packed with live performances from The Shee Big Band, who are roping in honorary Shees from throughout their eleven years to join them on stage, as well as performances from nominees Elephant Sessions and Siobhan Miller, making it a must-see event.

Simon added: ‘I’ll arrive on Friday and then during the day on Saturday we’ll see it all getting set up, and be ready to open to the public just before 6pm. Then, we’ll get to 6.45, and everyone is ready to have a good time.

‘I’m nervous, but in an excited way!’

Visit www.scotstradmusicawards.com for more details.