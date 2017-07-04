Trump Turnberry officially launches new King Robert the Bruce Golf Course

Posted on

Trump Turnberry has officially launched its newest golf course, the magnificent King Robert the Bruce.

The iconic Turnberry Lighthouse sits atop the ruins of the 13th century castle of the King of Scotland, King Robert the Bruce, who was born on this sacred piece of land in July of 1274 and later confirmed Scotland’s independence in the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314. Named after King Robert the Bruce, this new golf course has been designed by world-renowned architect, Martin Ebert, who was also responsible for the highly acclaimed changes to the Championship Ailsa Course. The Ailsa officially reopened in June 2016 and has received rave reviews and the highest of accolades.

Eric F. Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: ‘To know that the King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce, was born here at Turnberry Castle is something we’re incredibly proud of; therefore, it made sense to name this new course after a legendary Scottish Warrior.

‘Turnberry itself boasts an incredibly rich history – from the birthplace of King Robert the Bruce, to the building of our iconic lighthouse by the family of famed author Robert Louis Stevenson, in addition to playing an integral role with the Royal Air Force in both World Wars, Trump Turnberry continues to uphold an iconic legacy. The resort has also played host to four unforgettable Open Championships, with winners Tom Watson, Nick Price, Stewart Cink and Greg Norman, and a series of other memorable tournaments, including the Women’s British Open and the Senior Open.

‘There was no question that Martin Ebert was the right person to re-design the amazing King Robert the Bruce. Martin is an exceptional architect with tremendous vision. The final product will be a course which, similar to its famous counterpart, will sit among the ranks of the top courses anywhere in the world.’

King Robert the Bruce will provide visitors of Trump Turnberry with another exceptional golfing experience, complementing the iconic and newly transformed Ailsa Course, at one of the world’s most iconic golf destinations.

A series of key features are evident throughout the new course. The par 5 1st hole has a split fairway for the second shot divided by central bunkers, with fairway bunkers distinctive with marram grass eyebrows, which will contrast with the manicured perfection of the revetted greenside bunkers found throughout the course.

At the far end of King Robert the Bruce, atop Bain’s Hill, golfers will enjoy a stunning coastal stretch of holes, which provide extraordinary panoramic vistas of Turnberry, Ailsa Craig, Ayrshire, Arran, Mull of Kintyre and beyond. The approach shot to the 9th green is awe-inspiring with the green perched high above the waves crashing onto the rocky coastline.

Completely new golf holes have been created at the 8th and 11th holes, transforming them both into exceptional par 5s with an unforgettable backdrop out to sea. The 11th tee shot now has the famous Turnberry Lighthouse as its focus.

The 18th hole is also a par 5 with a well-protected green and approach. With its location beside the clubhouse, golfers enjoying the hospitality of the Duel in the Sun restaurant now have unrivalled views of this closing hole and will be able to appreciate the outstanding design as players take their final shots.

Trump Turnberry is one of the world’s finest golf and spa resorts. A range of experiences are available for guests, including exhilarating outdoor pursuits within the onsite Turnberry Adventures facility and The Spa at Turnberry. The resort is a convenient 25 miles (20 minutes) from Glasgow Prestwick Airport, 55 miles (one hour) from Glasgow Airport and 100 miles (one hour and thirty minutes) from Edinburgh Airport.

Non-resident green fees for King Robert the Bruce start at £120 per person during the summer months. For more information, visit www.TrumpTurnberry.com or telephone: 01655 333991.