SCOTLAND’S youth hostels are preparing to welcome back visitors.

Hostelling Scotland, which runs nearly 60 sites, said “early indications suggest it is going to be a busy year ahead”.

The charity highlighted the popularity of its 16 dog-friendly “WoofHostels”.

“Since 2019, when Hostelling Scotland’s first dog friendly hostel was introduced, WoofHostelling has become increasingly popular with dog owners,” said the operator.

“There are treats on arrival, ‘Paws for water’ stations, fantastic drying rooms for the unpredictable Scottish weather, comfy lounges and a host of fantastic locations to choose from.”

“RentaHostel”, Hostelling Scotland’s exclusive private hire properties, have also increased in popularity, the charity added, “particularly for those planning a family gathering, a celebration with a group of friends, or for walking or mountaineering clubs keen to get out into the hills for a weekend away”.

Margo Paterson, chief executive at Hostelling Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to a fantastic year of hostelling ahead, welcoming new and returning guests to the hostelling experience.

“Cook up a storm in our self-catering kitchens, revisit the day’s adventures over a cuppa, glass of wine or a local beer with friends in the lounge and enjoy a good night’s sleep in a private en-suite room, or a bed in a shared dorm.

“From family holidays by the beach to back packing and biking adventures, hostelling is open to all and really is a fantastic way to explore and enjoy Scotland without breaking the bank.”

Hostelling Scotland was founded in 1931 as the Scottish Youth Hostel Association.

